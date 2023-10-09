AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

CertiK Recognized Again in Apple’s iOS 17 Security Update

GlobeNewswire October 9, 2023

New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  CertiK, the global in blockchain security and smart contract code auditing, has again earned acknowledgment in the release notes of Apple’s iOS 17 updates. The recognition stems from CertiK’s identification of three critical security vulnerabilities in Apple’s iOS kernel, confirmed to impact several Apple devices running previous versions of iOS 17.

As per Apple’s release notes, these vulnerabilities target the kernel, GPU driver, and ProRes driver. If left unaddressed, they would enable an app to execute arbitrary code with elevated kernel privileges. In its most recent update, Apple has mitigated these risks with enhanced memory handling protocols.

Platforms like iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are expected to become popular access points for Web3 applications, which are increasingly targeting mobile users. This rise in adoption places an increased emphasis on the security of the mobile devices used to access them. CertiK’s SkyFall team has investigated the security measures of mobile wallets and has conducted comprehensive assessments of various security layers on mobile devices.

This is the second time CertiK has won recognition for its efforts to secure Apple software. In August 2023, Apple officially acknowledged CertiK’s SkyFall team in its previous iOS and macOS release notes. CertiK is proud to continuously help Apple secure its services and devices, and these latest findings reinforce the value of the firm’s in-depth security research and efforts to preemptively identify threats.

Web3 needs robust, multi-tiered security solutions, ranging from the application layer down to the kernel. As our digital ecosystem grows increasingly interconnected, security must be built-in at every layer to genuinely protect systems and assets. This acknowledgment by Apple stands as proof of CertiK’s commitment to securing the entirety of the Web3 world.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK’s mission is to secure the web3 world. CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

One of the fastest-growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security, CertiK is a true market leader. To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,100 enterprise clients, secured over $370 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

​​CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital, and other investors.

Follow along on Discord and Telegram for the latest news and announcements.



Contact:

Elisa Yiting Xu
yiting.xu@certik.com

Jesse Leclere
jesse.leclere@certik.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.