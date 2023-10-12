AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deriv Embarks on a Purpose-Driven CSR Journey

GlobeNewswire October 12, 2023

The fintech company amplifies its commitment to social and environmental causes.

Deriv team at an elephant sanctuary with an elephant wearing a Deriv-branded prosthetic leg

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, a leading online trading company with a global presence spanning 20 offices, is strengthening its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Through its CSR programme ‘Deriv Life’, the company is dedicated to making a real difference in society and the environment, driven by its collective sense of purpose.

In its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Deriv recently sponsored a prosthetic limb for Malaysia’s youngest elephant amputee. Seema Hallon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Deriv, emphasised, “Our approach to CSR goes beyond financial contributions. It’s woven into who we are as an organisation. We envision Deriv Life as a platform for championing causes that resonate with our values and the personal beliefs of every member of the Deriv family. It’s about collective action, making a real difference.”

Over the past year, Deriv has embarked on various impactful initiatives, including sponsoring a team in the 4L Trophy rally, which raised funds and provided essential school supplies to underprivileged children in Morocco. These initiatives reflect Deriv’s unwavering commitment to CSR as an integral part of its identity and purpose.

In collaboration with a Malaysian prosthetics firm, Deriv engineered a state-of-the-art artificial leg for Ellie, a 7-year-old elephant who lost her front leg at the age of one. Crafted with precision from durable carbon fibre and featuring a robust ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) base, this innovative prosthetic not only supports Ellie’s considerable weight but also significantly enhances her natural gait. Designer Yarham Hadeng remarked, “Deriv’s sponsorship made this vital upgrade possible, and we’re proud to be part of Ellie’s remarkable journey to recovery.”

Deriv’s dedicated workforce is actively engaged in expanding CSR efforts across the company’s global offices, with a specific focus on addressing local needs and fostering positive social and environmental impacts. The company recognises that effective CSR is an ongoing and evolving journey, mirroring Deriv’s own path of innovation and growth. In the words of Jean-Yves Sireau, Deriv CEO, “CSR at Deriv represents a long-term commitment to social responsibility and global betterment. Our aim is to drive sustainable change as we progress forward, guided by our shared purpose.”

To learn more, visit Deriv Life and the company website.

About Deriv

For over two decades, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. The company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 200 assets across markets like forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies on its intuitive trading platforms. With a workforce of more than 1,300 people globally, Deriv has cultivated an environment that focuses on employee well-being, celebrates achievements, and encourages professional growth.

PRESS CONTACT
Aleksandra Zuzic
aleksandra@deriv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a40cd3ce-5dd6-4d26-9d99-b39780c614f8



