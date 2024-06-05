AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Dr. María José Torres, Head of the Allergology Department of the HRU of Malaga, new President of the EAACI

GlobeNewswire June 5, 2024

EAACI focuses on planetary health as a key feature of the research agenda

EAACI focuses on planetary health as a key feature of the research agenda

VALENCIA, Spain, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Closing Ceremony of the EAACI Congress 2024, a meeting forum for experts in Allergy and Immunology from countries all over the world, has taken place. At the closing of the Congress, Dr. María José Torres, Professor of Medicine and Head of the Allergology Service of the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, takes the lead as the new President of EAACI; she is the first Spanish professional to hold this position.

In her speech at today’s plenary session entitled “Drug allergy: today and tomorrow,” Dr. Torres stressed that “drug allergy is a huge burden on healthcare systems and represents, in some cases, a threat to the patient’s life.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in interest in the design of predictive models to stratify patients’ risk of being allergic. “It is essential to continue researching and working towards the goal of efficient precision medicine,” says Dr. Torres.

Dr. Ioana Agache, who chairs EAACI’s Research and Outreach Committee (ROC), details that “with allergic diseases and asthma as prototypical environmentally driven diseases, Planetary Health is another key feature of EAACI’s research agenda.”

The ROC’s key objectives include being “the exchange platform for scientists across the EAACI Research Network, a space where to formulate recommendations and quality criteria, forge varied educational programs and ensure professional development opportunities through its collaboration with EAACI junior members and all other stakeholders,” she notes.

The ERN (EAACI Research Network) seeks to identify and coordinate allergy and asthma research in Europe. “It currently includes almost 100 institutions from Europe and around the world. It should guide the future of allergy and asthma research in Europe and foster synergies and cooperation, reduce duplication of efforts and identify gaps and priorities that need the attention of funding organizations,” concludes Ioana Agache.

Press Contact EAACI
+41 44 205 55 33
communications@eaaci.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76440242-ab97-4b62-b880-c1b91b09ceb3

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.