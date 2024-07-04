AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

aiMotive achieves ISO 26262 ASIL D re-certification for aiSim 5

GlobeNewswire July 4, 2024

Pioneering safety in ADAS/AD simulation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — aiMotive, a global leader in automotive simulation technology, has obtained ISO 26262 certification from TÜV Nord for the latest generation of its simulator, aiSim 5. Originally granted in 2020, aiSim was the world’s first simulator for ADAS/AD to achieve this certification!

TÜV Nord has confirmed that aiSim 5 complies with ISO 26262:2018 standards for automotive safety integrity level D (ASIL D). The certification emphasizes the simulator’s physics-based aspects, complete determinism, and adherence to an end-to-end ISO 26262-compliant development process. It covers 33 customer use cases of scenario-based verification and validation, including the simulation of major sensor modalities and all APIs to enable seamless integration with other tools and models.

The unprecedented complexity of the solutions needed for automated driving in the automotive industry can only be solved by relying on the results of massive simulations. It’s important that aiSim 5’s ISO 26262 certification streamlines the validation process for customers. By integrating aiSim into their validation pipelines, customers benefit from simplified compliance with ISO standards, saving time, resources, and costs.

“From the first day of aiSim’s development, we had two goals: on the one hand, to create a tool that closely correlates with real-world testing, from the sensors to the entire vehicle dynamics. On the other hand, to make aiSim automotive-compliant so our customers can rely on an efficient environment simulation with open interfaces covered by the highest safety standards, making the results bit-by-bit reproducible and trustworthy.”—said Szabolcs Janky, SVP of Product for aiMotive’s software tools.

Launched in January 2024, aiSim 5 represents a significant advancement in simulation technology. Powered by AI-based content creation, optimized sensor simulation, and deterministic, reproducible environments, aiSim 5 is also infused with Automotive General Intelligence (AutoGI) to enable an unprecedented scale of virtual contents and environments available for simulation.

Our certified simulator covers the most versatile use cases, from L4 automated truck sensor simulation and electric vehicle ADAS development, to complex real-time HiL simulation and adaptive scenario-based verification and validation.

About aiMotive

aiMotive is a visionary and innovative automotive technology company that provides comprehensive tooling and hardware solutions for automated driving. With a commitment to safety and performance, aiMotive is at the forefront of the automotive industry’s transformation. After Stellantis acquired aiMotive in December of 2022, aiSim, aiData, and aiWare products remain available to the broader market. This approach allows aiMotive to work with global OEMs and Tier1s and maintain its status as a world-leading solution provider for automated driving. For more information, please visit https://aimotive.com/

aiMotive contact:
Bence Boda
Marketing & Communications Director
bence.boda@aimotive.com
+36301828085



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.