BTCC Exchange Introduces Industry-Leading 500x Leverage for Key Crypto Trading Pairs

GlobeNewswire July 23, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC, a global cryptocurrency exchange renowned for its focus on futures trading, has announced the launch of an unprecedented 500x leverage on its BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SOL USDT-margined trading pairs. This new feature, introduced in late June 2024, has already been embraced by traders, accounting for nearly 50% of the trading volume on BTCC since the launch.

The 500x leverage offering is currently the highest available in the cryptocurrency industry, allowing traders to open substantial market positions with a relatively small capital investment. This is particularly appealing for experienced traders capable of predicting market movements accurately. With 500x leverage, even minor price fluctuations can result in significant profits, allowing traders to maximize gains from minimal capital.

BTCC’s decision to increase the maximum leverage from 225x to 500x on major trading pairs was driven by user feedback and market anticipation. With Bitcoin widely expected to cross the $100K mark by the end of this year, traders are eager to capitalize on the market’s volatility.

Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC, commented, “It’s a feature that was requested many times by our users. Despite the previous short period of a bear market, we have hopes that another bull market is on the way, and we want users to make the most out of it when Bitcoin reaches its new all-time high at the end of this year.”

While high leverages present opportunities for substantial profits, BTCC emphasizes the importance of managing risks by using the stop loss feature, which can help traders protect their positions and mitigate potential losses. This balance of maximizing gains while managing risks ensures that traders can navigate the volatile crypto markets effectively.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. With a focus on providing a secure and reliable trading platform, BTCC offers a wide range of crypto trading services, including spot and futures trading. The exchange is committed to user satisfaction, continuously setting industry standards in crypto trading.

Website: https://www.btcc.com

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com



Primary Logo

