AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Bitget’s July Report Highlights Bitget Wallet Becomes the Largest Integrated Wallet in the TON Ecosystem

GlobeNewswire August 9, 2024

Bitget's July Report Highlights Bitget Wallet Becomes the Largest Integrated Wallet in the TON Ecosystem

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its monthly report highlighting the ecosystem’s updates for July 2024. Bitget Wallet’s MPC wallet solution supports the TON mainnet, which allows users to easily create and import wallets via email. This positioned Bitget Wallet as the largest integrated wallet in the TON ecosystem. Not just this, Bitget Wallet surpassed popular apps like TikTok and WhatsApp in Nigeria with 200% in the month of June, positioning the wallet as the top choice for Nigeria-based crypto users.

Bitget recorded a notable start to Q3, Forbes recognized BGB in the list of best performing tokens in 2024, and CCData highlighted Bitget’s market share growth among centralized exchanges in the first half of the year. July witnessed the release of various reports and updates from Bitget, enhancing user awareness about the evolving crypto landscape. Bitget listed 33 new tokens, bringing the total count to 873. The total trading volume (TVL) reached $204.3 billion, with a 7.2% monthly growth. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) led the top 10 cryptocurrencies by TVL, followed by PEPE, WLD, WIF, NOT, ZRO, and MEW – all memecoins.

In a strategic partnership with Upland, Bitget launched the utility token SPARKLET on Ethereum. This collaboration included establishing Bitget’s virtual headquarters in Upland’s metaverse, featuring extensive token airdrops and rewards for both communities. Bitget acquired Treasure Island, consisting of 888 properties. Additionally, Upland’s token, SPARKLET, was exclusively listed on Bitget’s launchpool, giving users a competitive advantage.

On the research side, Bitget in collaboration with Nansen, released insights on token-discovery strategies. The report provides traders with essential information and strategies for investing in early-stage projects. By evaluating data sets correlated to token prices, Bitget and Nansen offer valuable insights for traders.

The platform retained 25 million users with a daily trading volume of $10 billion. It currently hosts over 180,000 professional traders and 800,000+ copy trading followers. With over 80 million successful trades, users gained $500 million, and elite traders shared $23 million in profits. The platform offers 800+ tokens and 900+ spot trading pairs, with a daily spot trading volume of $400 million and $7 billion in USDT-M Futures.

For more information, please visit the monthly report here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: WebsiteTwitterTelegramLinkedInDiscordBitget Wallet
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82f7da0b-7789-432b-8766-8f617dd9d580



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.