BTCC Exchange’s First Tokyo Meetup to Fuel Japan’s Growing Crypto Community

TOKYO, Japan, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC has announced its first offline event in Tokyo, Japan, set for August 23, 2024. This event offers invited participants the chance to network and discuss the latest trends and insights in both the international and Japanese cryptocurrency industries.

Celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, BTCC has been active throughout 2024, participating in events like Paris Blockchain Week and Red Eagle Foundation’s charity golf day with Frank Lampard. The timing of this offline event in Japan is significant, as global interest in cryptocurrencies is on the rise, particularly with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s potential plan to make the U.S. a “Bitcoin superpower” if re-elected. BTCC aims to use this event to strengthen connections among Japanese crypto users.

The event will feature two prominent speakers in the region, Trader Kanto and Nikaido Sana. Trader Kanto, a leading crypto influencer with over 70,000 followers on X and YouTube, is also a two-time Bybit Trade Battle champion. Nikaido Sana, a former men’s esthetician with 28,000 followers on X, regularly shares her insights on crypto trading with her followers. Both will lead discussions on Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market outlook at the event, offering participants valuable insights into upcoming cryptocurrency trading trends.

Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange, expressed, “This offline event marks our first initiative in the Japanese market, offering a valuable opportunity to share insights into the cryptocurrency industry both locally and globally. We hope attendees will gain fresh knowledge and inspiration through direct networking and learning from industry experts. Our goal is to introduce BTCC to more users in Japan and help strengthen the cryptocurrency community here.”

Event Highlights:

Special Talk Sessions: Industry experts will discuss the latest trends in cryptocurrency markets in Japan and abroad. BTCC, known for its secure operations with zero hacking incidents, will also be introduced.

Industry experts will discuss the latest trends in cryptocurrency markets in Japan and abroad. BTCC, known for its secure operations with zero hacking incidents, will also be introduced. Exquisite Food and Drinks: A luxurious spread of Japanese and Western cuisine, along with sake, will be served in a relaxed atmosphere.

A luxurious spread of Japanese and Western cuisine, along with sake, will be served in a relaxed atmosphere. Cosplayers: Popular cosplayers will add excitement, with characters being revealed on the day.

Popular cosplayers will add excitement, with characters being revealed on the day. Networking Opportunities: Scheduled alongside major events like WebX2024, this is a prime opportunity to connect with industry professionals.

The event is by invitation only. Updates will be shared on BTCC’s official Twitter account after the event concludes.

As BTCC continues to expand its user base in Japan, they are actively seeking ambassadors to help grow their local community. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by emailing press@btcc.com .

About BTCC

Founded in June 2011, BTCC is a global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 2.8 million users. The company emphasizes security, with stable operations and 13 years of incident-free crypto trading service.

BTCC Japan’s X: https://x.com/btcc_japan





