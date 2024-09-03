AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BTCC Exchange’s Summer Festival 2024 in Tokyo, Japan Concludes with Success

GlobeNewswire September 3, 2024

TOKYO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC Exchange hosted a closed offline event on August 23, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan, drawing crypto enthusiasts, media, and top influencers for an evening of engaging discussions and seasonal treats. The event offered a unique opportunity for networking and sharing insights within the crypto community.

The event’s highlight was a talk session featuring influencers Trader Kanto (トレーダーカント) and Nikaido Sana (二階堂さな). Their engaging discussion covered Kant’s career journey in crypto and future Bitcoin trends, and the session was met with enthusiastic praise from participants. The event exceeded expectations, with the venue reaching full capacity.

Guests enjoyed a selection of summer treats, including fresh vegetables, watermelon, and Japanese sake, while mingling and networking with fellow attendees. The festival provided valuable interactions and a significant boost to BTCC’s brand presence.

Participants received exclusive BTCC merchandise, including trading vouchers as well as hats and bags featuring BTCC’s logo and mascot “Nakamon”. The event also features remarks from Mr. Kameyama of the DMM Group and a cosplay show by Nimo and giRi, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Kane, BTCC’s Brand Manager, shared his thoughts on the event: “The reception of the event was fantastic. It was amazing to connect with the Japanese crypto community and see their passion for crypto firsthand. The enthusiasm for our mascot Nakamon was a delightful surprise, and we’re excited to explore more Nakamon-themed merchandise for future events. We’re dedicated to enhancing our services for the Japanese market and look forward to hosting more events in Japan.”

BTCC considers the Japanese market a key focus in Asia’s crypto industry. The exchange is dedicated to meeting the rising demand from Japanese crypto enthusiasts through expanded services, popular coin listings, and targeted campaigns and incentives.

About BTCC

Founded in June 2011, BTCC is a cryptocurrency exchange dedicated to reliability and accessibility. Serving over 2.8 million users across 90 countries and regions, BTCC has garnered global support from crypto enthusiasts. The platform has maintained a security incident-free operation history of 13 years.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com



Primary Logo

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

