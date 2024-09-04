AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
3forge Secures Investment From Morgan Stanley

GlobeNewswire September 4, 2024

New York, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3forge, the leader in innovative High Impact™ code solutions for business-critical applications, announced today that it has closed on an investment by Morgan Stanley. This is the first time 3forge has raised external capital since launching in 2011. 

3Forge is a high-performance platform used by developers to build enterprise applications. Its technology has enabled the rapid development and deployment of front-end applications with a focus on real-time data integration, virtualization, processing and visualization. 

Since 2014, Tier-1 global banks, hedge funds, asset managers, exchanges, and sovereign wealth funds have deployed 3forge’s platform to power hundreds of client-driven, critical business use cases. 

Robert Cooke, Founder of 3forge, added:  “We are thrilled to close on an investment by Morgan Stanley, a longstanding partner who truly understands the value and performance of 3forge technology. This is an exciting milestone as we continually expand our capabilities to help enhance client workflows and productivity.” 

The funds will be used to accelerate 3forge’s global go-to-market strategy and expand its development community. 

About 3forge 

3forge is the full-stack, high-impact code platform with 100% flexibility and scalability even for the most complex data sets. Trusted by half of all tier-one banks and many buy-side firms, 3forge specializes in real-time data integration, virtualization, and visualization to deliver unmatched performance, scalability, and security. 

They offer a powerful suite of tools including an in-memory database, event processor, and a robust data virtualization layer, all designed to facilitate the creation of custom applications with minimal coding. 

For more information, visit https://3forge.com 

Investor Relations
Peter Sibirzeff 
Peter.sibirzeff@3forge.com

Media contact: 
Melanie Budden
melanie.budden@therealizationgroup.com

Marketing: 
Eugene Farber 
eugene.farber@3forge.com    



