Bitget Celebrates Its 6th Anniversary, Surpassing 45 Million Users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, proudly celebrates its 6th anniversary with a significant milestone — surpassing 45 million users worldwide, overtaking its competitors becoming the fourth largest crypto exchange by trading volume. The platform boasts as the fastest growing exchange with 400% user growth since last year.

In 2024, Bitget’s user base almost tripled, fueled by continuous innovation, enhanced user experience, and a strong commitment to security. In 2024, Bitget recorded significant growth in Africa (1,614%), South Asia (729%), Southeast Asia (216%). The earn (savings) products on Bitget show a sharp rise, a more than 600% increase from Q3 2023 to Q3 2024. The platform also experienced a 50% traffic increase and a net asset inflow of $700 million in H1 2024.

In addition to its business growth, Bitget remains committed to impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives like #Blockchain4Youth and #Blockchain4Her. The #Blockchain4Youth initiative has brought blockchain education to more than 13,000 students in over 60 universities, such as the University of Zurich and National Taiwan University. Through #Blockchain4Her, Bitget has supported women entrepreneurs in crypto space through collaborating with global organizations like SheFi and Women in Web3.

“Bitget’s consistent growth is a result of its continuous innovation from the best engineers and product teams across the industry. With a strong workforce of over 1500 talents, Bitget delivers world-class smart crypto solutions to its users with the ease of navigating and highest security custody. The 45M users on our exchange, wallet and Web3 services show the strength of our growing CeDeFi ecosystem,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

To mark the anniversary, Bitget is hosting a variety of events to engage its global community, including interactive “6”-themed challenges at its booth during the Singapore Token2049 Summit, where it serves as the title sponsor. Additionally, in partnership with RaveDAO, Bitget also co-hosts Nightopia, a major Token2049 side event featuring renowned DJs like Don Diablo.

Bitget also recognizes industry leaders through Smart Awards, who have significantly advanced the public promotion of blockchain and cryptocurrency. The awards will also celebrate the most innovative projects and operations that have made notable contributions to the industry’s development. In support of diversity, Bitget has partnered with SheFi to co-host the SheFi Summit and the Blockchain4Her Awards, promoting female participation in the crypto space.

As part of its celebrations, Bitget has launched a dedicated anniversary page , featuring an open letter from the CEO , contests and prizes, including a PS5, limited-edition anniversary boxes, and a share of 20,000 USDT, recognizing the crucial role of Bitget’s community and employees in its success. Themed “Smart Steps, Big Leaps,” a new brand advertisement is also unveiled during the celebrations.

Bitget’s success has been significantly driven by its continuous introduction of innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its user base. In 2024, the platform introduced 425 new listings, expanded its Launchpad and Launchpool platforms, and launched PoolX, listing over 60 projects and attracting 350,000 participants within three months. The newly launched Bitget Pre-Market in 2024 engaged over 35,000 traders in just three months. As Bitget celebrates its 6th anniversary and surpasses 45 million users, Bitget remains focused on expanding its presence, building innovation, and spreading financial sovereignty worldwide.

To know more about Bitget’s journey, please visit here .

