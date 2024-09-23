AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Intesa Sanpaolo is the World’s Leading Bank for Diversity and Inclusion in the 2024 “Ftse Diversity & Inclusion Index – Top 100”

GlobeNewswire September 23, 2024

Ranking seventh globally among the top 100 companies, Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian bank in the FTSE Russell index

Carlo Messina CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo

MILAN and TURIN, Italy, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intesa Sanpaolo has been ranked the world’s leading bank among the 100 most inclusive and diversity-sensitive workplaces in the FTSE Diversity & Inclusion Index – Top 100, the FTSE Russel (formerly Refinitiv) international index. The Group ranks seventh globally among all companies, and is the leading banking group worldwide as well as the only Italian bank in the index.

The analysis by FTSE Russell assesses more than 15,500 listed companies worldwide, using 24 parameters that fall into four key categories: gender diversity, inclusion, people development and controversies. FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics and data solutions.

Inclusion in the FTSE Diversity & Inclusion Index – Top 100 underlines the commitment of Intesa Sanpaolo, led by CEO Carlo Messina, to promoting diversity and inclusion as essential components for growth. It also reflects the Group’s commitment to promoting an inclusive workplace, that welcomes and values all forms of diversity, supported by a process of continuous measurement, evaluation and enrichment of the results obtained.

“Society, the business world, and especially the banking sector are experiencing rapid, transformative changes driven by new technologies.

“At Intesa Sanpaolo, we believe that the human factor – the talent and dedication of our people – is more important than ever to face these new realities. That’s why we invest significant effort, resources, and innovative programs in our employees, aimed at building a bank that nurtures the best talents with a focus on inclusivity and appreciation for the richness of human capital in terms of gender and other forms of diversity.

“This recognition from such a prestigious index is both an honor and an encouragement to keep advancing in this direction.”

Carlo Messina, CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo

Media Relations Intesa Sanpaolo
international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo, with over €422 billion in loans and €1.35 trillion in customer financial assets at the end of June 2024, is the largest banking group in Italy, with a significant international presence. It is a European leader in wealth management, with a strong focus on digital and fintech. The Group will provide €115 billion of Impact lending by 2025 to support communities and the green transition, together with a €1.5 billion program (2023-2027) to help people in need. The Bank’s network of museums, the Gallerie d’Italia, hosts its owned artistic heritage and cultural projects of recognized value.

News: group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/newsroom
X: @intesasanpaolo

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b0c50f6-2842-48f3-9bc4-979813f4d7b6

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.