Bitget Partners with Cats (CATS) for Gas-free Airdrop Claim and Launchpool Listing

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a partnership with Cats (CATS), a trending meme coin from the TON ecosystem. Bitget users will now be able to claim the CATS token airdrop on Telegram with zero gas fees. These tokens will be automatically credited to users’ Bitget accounts before CATS spot trading begins in early October. Additionally, CATS will be featured on Bitget Launchpool, a free-to-farm platform, starting October 30, 2024, with a total distribution of 19.5 billion CATS tokens.

These initiatives aim to enhance user engagement with the Cats platform while providing substantial rewards for early adopters and supporters.

Earlier in September, Bitget listed CATS in its Pre-market, serving as a vital resource for traders and investors eager to engage with promising tokens ahead of their broader market release. By facilitating early trading opportunities for tokens like CATS, Bitget enhances trading options for its users, offering a unique chance to capitalize on market trends before they enter the mainstream. As of September 27, CATS is trading at 0.00043 USDT in the Bitget Pre-market, with total volume surpassing 1.5 million USDT.

CATS is a meme coin that embodies the playful spirit and culture of the Telegram community. Similar to its counterpart, Dogs ($DOGS), loyal Telegram users can claim CATS airdrops based on factors such as account age, premium status, and activity levels. To date, the project has attracted over 40 million holders through its viral Telegram mini-app, establishing itself as one of the most popular meme coins on the TON blockchain.

The listing of CATS on Bitget Launchpool marks a significant milestone in expanding its reach and influence within the blockchain gaming industry. This listing underscores CATS’s potential as a trending TON-based project and reaffirms Bitget’s commitment to supporting innovative TON-based initiatives that drive the future of decentralized ecosystems.

As the staking period commences, users are encouraged to participate actively and seize the rewards offered through this unique opportunity. With CATS’s growing popularity and its innovative approach to gaming, the listing on Bitget Launchpool is expected to attract considerable attention from both gaming and blockchain communities.

For more information on CATS, visit the community or check out the Launchpool .

