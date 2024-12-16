ALL’s ideas for sticking to the New Year’s resolutions, even after 12 January!

New year, new you:

ALL’s ideas for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions – even after 12 January!





According to one study, * 80% of people who made New Year’s resolutions have already abandoned them by 12 January. Other studies show that most of these resolutions relate to a desire for well-being** in the broadest sense, like eating more healthily and exercising more often.

If achieving your NY goals seems like a daunting challenge, ALL.com, Accor’s reservation platform and loyalty programme, is here to help. ALL guides guests towards holisitc well-being in its 5,700 hotels in 110 countries, offering gyms, spas, sleep and nutrition programmes, and activities such as yoga, surfing and boxing. Each visit – be it for an hour, a day, a weekend or a holiday – becomes a real moment of relaxation and an opportunity for self-care thanks to integrated services such as massage and hairstyling salons.

These services are enhanced by brand-specific offers such as Fairmont Fit (loan of fitness equipment), Feel Good by MGallery (yoga and meditation to reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia), Sofitel MyBed (top-of-the-range bedding for restful sleep), Retreats by Raffles (sensory regeneration programmes), and The Purist, a wellness concept combining self-discovery and neuroscience.

* New Year, New Me: The Science Behind New Year’s Resolutions, University of Scranton studies by Professor and Chair of Psychology John C. Norcross, conducted from 1978 to 2020

** 2019 Accor study, It’s a Wellness World: The Global Shift Shaking up Our Business, on 7,500 consumers in 6 countries: 79% of respondents said that wellbeing is important and 42% consider it a top priority

Following on from Accor’s Top 2025 Wellness Trends, here are the world’s best places to keep your resolutions, even after 12 January.





HEALTHY LIVING, AUSTRALIAN-STYLE





Complete wellness support at Swissôtel Sydney – book on ALL.com

Sydney’s Swissôtel offers its members the Vitality programme, providing a holistic wellness experience focusing on their physical, mental and emotional health with carefully selected jogging and walking routes around the hotel, healthy dining options, and spa facilities for relaxation and recovery. Vitality helps travellers maintain their healthy habits while on the move. Sweet dreams at Reef House – book on ALL.com

The Sleep Easy programme at Reef House in Palm Cove on Australia’s north-east coast offers a complete relaxation and sleep optimisation experience. Sabine Christelli, Director of Relaxation, accompanies guests for personalised guided meditation and breathing sessions to improve the quality of rest. The programme also includes wellness activities such as yoga and massages, guaranteeing a rejuvenating stay. Sporting paradise at the Nusa Dua Beach Hotel and Spa – Handwritten Collection – book on ALL.com

Discover where Australians go for an active break abroad! Bali is Australia’s favourite destination, and Nusa Dua Beach Hotel and Spa is the ideal choice for sports enthusiasts looking for a luxurious yet active experience. The hotel offers a fully equipped gym, tennis courts, an Olympic-size swimming pool, outdoor yoga and fitness classes. And of course, water sports like paddleboarding, snorkelling, and surfing.





