BTCC Exchange Thrives Alongside Bitcoin in 2024 with Record Growth and Achievements

GlobeNewswire December 31, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2024 has been a historic year for Bitcoin and BTCC, the world’s most trusted crypto exchange, as both celebrated remarkable milestones. With Bitcoin completing its 4th halving in April and breaking above its long-awaited mark of $100,000 earlier in December, BTCC grows at the same magnitude, reaching 6.8 million registered users worldwide and surpassing a total trading volume of 13.8 trillion USDT.

In the first half of 2024, BTCC proudly turned 13 as Bitcoin celebrated its 15th anniversary, solidifying its position as one of the longest-serving crypto exchanges with 0 security breaches since inception. BTCC’s growth mirrors Bitcoin’s success, as its global community expands and activity on the platform reaches record highs.

Throughout 2024, BTCC introduced new features to cater to its growing user base, including listing over 300 futures and 100 spot pairs, providing up to 500x leverage on select coins, and supporting over 200 cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. BTCC’s copy trading feature continued to gain momentum, boasting 15,000 all-time lead traders, 600,000 copy traders, and an impressive 177.59 million successful trades recorded since launch.

To celebrate Bitcoin’s historic $100K milestone, BTCC launched BTCC OG Week, a never-seen-before campaign that engaged its 400,000-strong global community with rewards and an opportunity to rediscover the OGs of crypto like BTC, DOGE, and FLOKI.

“What a year it’s been for both Bitcoin and BTCC,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. “As Bitcoin achieved unprecedented highs, BTCC grew alongside it, welcoming millions of new users, introducing user-centric features, and solidifying our commitment to providing a secure and reliable platform for the crypto community worldwide.”

Looking ahead to 2025, BTCC is focused on engaging its community by listing more coins, rolling out new user-focused campaigns, and participating in major global crypto events.

With over 13 years of secure operations and zero security incidents, BTCC remains the ultimate OG in crypto exchanges, growing stronger alongside Bitcoin and the ever-evolving crypto industry.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading environment.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US
Contact: press@btcc.com



