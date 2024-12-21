AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Celebrate the Holidays with BTCC Exchange’s Christmas & New Year Bash: 1,000,000 Gold Coins Up for Grabs

GlobeNewswire December 21, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC is spreading holiday cheer with its Christmas & New Year Bash, an exciting trading campaign running from December 19, 2024 to January 12, 2025. Traders can earn gold coins by trading select future pairs or making deposits, and the gold coins can be exchanged for trading fund rewards.

As Bitcoin’s price recently surpassed the $100,000 milestone and optimism sweeps the market, trading volumes are surging. BTCC Exchange’s holiday campaign comes at the perfect time, allowing users to capitalize on market opportunities while enjoying rewards that help lower trading costs.

Meme coins like PEPE, SHIB, and FLOKI have been making waves, and BTCC is encouraging users to trade these pairs to earn gold coins. Other popular trading pairs, including ADA/USDT and SAND/USDT, are also available in the campaign. Traders achieving a daily trading volume of at least 1,000 USDT can earn gold coins for consecutive daily trades, with up to 200 coins available for a daily trading streak of 24 days.

Additionally, deposits of 1,000 USDT or more can earn users 60 coins per deposit, with a maximum of 5,000 coins available per user. The gold coins earned can be exchanged for trading fund rewards which can cover trading losses, trading fees, and funding fees when trading perpetual futures.

“December has been a record-breaking month for BTCC in trading volume, and this campaign is our way of giving back to our loyal users,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. “The Christmas & New Year Bash rewards users while helping them make the most of this exciting period in the crypto market.”

With Bitcoin approaching its 16th anniversary and BTCC soon celebrating 14 years as one of the longest-running exchanges in 2025, this campaign underscores BTCC’s commitment to providing rewarding experiences for its users.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges. Known for its secure, user-friendly, and innovative trading environment, BTCC remains a trusted platform for millions of crypto traders globally.

Join the Christmas & New Year Bash campaign: https://www.btcc.com/market-promotion/bonus2/earnXmas/en-us

Contact: press@btcc.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.