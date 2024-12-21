Celebrate the Holidays with BTCC Exchange’s Christmas & New Year Bash: 1,000,000 Gold Coins Up for Grabs

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC is spreading holiday cheer with its Christmas & New Year Bash , an exciting trading campaign running from December 19, 2024 to January 12, 2025. Traders can earn gold coins by trading select future pairs or making deposits, and the gold coins can be exchanged for trading fund rewards.

As Bitcoin’s price recently surpassed the $100,000 milestone and optimism sweeps the market, trading volumes are surging. BTCC Exchange’s holiday campaign comes at the perfect time, allowing users to capitalize on market opportunities while enjoying rewards that help lower trading costs.

Meme coins like PEPE, SHIB, and FLOKI have been making waves, and BTCC is encouraging users to trade these pairs to earn gold coins. Other popular trading pairs, including ADA/USDT and SAND/USDT, are also available in the campaign. Traders achieving a daily trading volume of at least 1,000 USDT can earn gold coins for consecutive daily trades, with up to 200 coins available for a daily trading streak of 24 days.

Additionally, deposits of 1,000 USDT or more can earn users 60 coins per deposit, with a maximum of 5,000 coins available per user. The gold coins earned can be exchanged for trading fund rewards which can cover trading losses, trading fees, and funding fees when trading perpetual futures.

“December has been a record-breaking month for BTCC in trading volume, and this campaign is our way of giving back to our loyal users,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC Exchange. “The Christmas & New Year Bash rewards users while helping them make the most of this exciting period in the crypto market.”

With Bitcoin approaching its 16th anniversary and BTCC soon celebrating 14 years as one of the longest-running exchanges in 2025, this campaign underscores BTCC’s commitment to providing rewarding experiences for its users.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges. Known for its secure, user-friendly, and innovative trading environment, BTCC remains a trusted platform for millions of crypto traders globally.

Join the Christmas & New Year Bash campaign: https://www.btcc.com/market-promotion/bonus2/earnXmas/en-us

Contact: press@btcc.com





