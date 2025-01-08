AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BTCC Exchange Hosts Three Engaging AMAs During OG Week Campaign to Explore Meme Coin Trends for 2025

GlobeNewswire January 8, 2025

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC Exchange, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, hosted three insightful AMAs focusing on the exciting world of meme coins and crypto trends for 2025 during its recent OG Week campaign. These sessions took a deep dive into the world of meme coins, exploring their potential and predicting their trends in 2025.

Held on December 20, December 27, 2024, and January 3, 2025, on BTCC’s official X Space, the discussions brought together industry leaders, attracting nearly 3,000 enthusiasts tuning in to the AMAs.

Notable speakers included Nibiru Chain, a blockchain hub specializing in DeFi and real-world asset (RWA) tokens, with a strong following of over 475K on X.

Meme Coins and Predictions for 2025

As Bitcoin surpassed the historic $100,000 mark in December 2024, meme coins have been riding a bullish wave. These AMAs explored the evolving role of meme coins. Key topics discussed included:

Dogecoin and Meme Coins: The discussion centered around Dogecoin’s leadership in the meme coin space, Elon Musk’s influence, and the role of the community in driving meme coin success.
Community and Evolution: Speakers talked about the importance of self-sustaining communities, storytelling, and adaptability for meme coins to thrive.
Crypto Market Trends for 2025: Guests shared insights on AI’s growing influence in trading and meme coins, which could reshape the meme coin landscape.

BTCC OG Week Campaign

These AMAs were hosted as part of BTCC’s OG Week events, a unique celebration of crypto and meme coin pioneers. Every week, a featured meme coin takes center stage, accompanied by social media giveaways and exciting trading opportunities.

About BTCC Exchange

BTCC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange offering a wide range of products, including over 300 futures pairs with up to 500x leverage, encompassing the hottest meme coins. BTCC is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly platform for traders of all levels.

For more details about OG Week and BTCC’s offerings, visit BTCC OG Week.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-us

Contact: press@btcc.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.