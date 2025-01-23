AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BitMEX Launches Chinese New Year Competition: Win a 188,888 USDT Prize Pool

GlobeNewswire January 23, 2025

MAHE, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMEX, the OG crypto derivatives exchange, today launched the Slither to Success Trading Competition to kick off the Lunar New Year. Participants can compete for a share of 188,888 USDT.

BitMEX_Slither-to-Success-Competition

The competition will run from 23 January 2025 at 11:00 AM (UTC) to 16 February 2025 at 11:59 PM (UTC). Users can participate in the competition anytime during the campaign period.

Rewards will be distributed across three leaderboards:

  • Highest Trading Volume: 70% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 50 Traders ranked by trading volume
  • Highest PnL: 15% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 50 Traders ranked by PnL
  • Highest ROI%: 15% of the total prize pool will be shared by the Top 50 Traders ranked by ROI%

Traders can compete for the highest trading volume, PnL, or ROI%, with each trader eligible to win rewards across all three leaderboards.

Bottom traders will also stand to benefit, with a 1,000 USDT bonus available to the bottom 5 traders with the highest loss in PnL.

To participate in the Slither to Success Trading Competition, new customers must be fully verified on BitMEX. For full details and registration, visit here.

About BitMEX
BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week – proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com, and follow Telegram, Twitter, Discord, and its online communities. For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da73b20c-7565-4cc7-b52b-8033050f9ff3



Primary Logo

