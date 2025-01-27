AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BTCC Exchange Unveils Spot Trading Fiesta to Celebrate Altcoin Season

GlobeNewswire January 27, 2025

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BTCC, one of the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, is excited to announce the launch of its Spot Trading Fiesta, a campaign celebrating the altcoin season to come. This highly anticipated campaign allows crypto enthusiasts to earn rewards through social media giveaways, deposit rewards, and trading prizes.

The Spot Trading Fiesta will feature one popular altcoin each week, offering users a chance to dive deeper into altcoin trading while enjoying exciting rewards. Kicking off the campaign is fan-favorite DOGE (Dogecoin), with a social media giveaway awarding DOGE to lucky participants. To join, participants can visit BTCC’s X post and enter by February 2, 2025.

The campaign follows the success of BTCC’s OG Week, which celebrated trending meme coins like FLOKI, SHIB, and PEPE and garnered overwhelming community support. Spot Trading Fiesta aims to build on this momentum, coinciding with increasing excitement around altcoins.

“We are thrilled to launch Spot Trading Fiesta at such a pivotal moment in the crypto space,” said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC Exchange. “With altcoin season potentially around the corner and Bitcoin making headlines, now is the perfect time to explore the potential of all those popular altcoins. BTCC’s growing portfolio of spot trading pairs ensures our users can access some of the most popular cryptocurrencies. We invite everyone to join this campaign, trade their favorite altcoins, and earn incredible rewards.”

BTCC has been adding to its diverse selection of spot trading pairs, now offering over 240 cryptocurrencies to meet the growing demand for altcoin trading. This campaign reinforces BTCC’s mission to make crypto trading accessible, secure, and rewarding.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges globally, trusted by millions of users. Known for its robust features and cutting-edge platform, BTCC Exchange remains committed to providing a seamless crypto trading experience for crypto traders worldwide.

For more information on Spot Trading Fiesta, visit the campaign page: https://www.btcc.com/market-promotion/bonus2/Spot-Trading-Fiesta/en-US

Contact: press@btcc.com



Primary Logo

