AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Crurated Becomes the First Blockchain and Member-Based Wine Community to Offer Fractional Barrel Sales Backed by NFT Technology

GlobeNewswire September 28, 2022

New features give Crurated Members the ability to buy fractions of wine in barrels and customize exclusive bottle formats and labeling

Participating world-renowned producers include Domaine Fourrier, Charles Lachaux, Domaine Robert Groffier, Domaine Vincent Dancer, Domaine De Montille, and Domaine Pierre Girardin

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wine futures, sometimes called En Primeur, is a way to buy the most highly-sought after wines before they are bottled and released on the market. Crurated, a blockchain and member-based wine community, is taking this concept to the next level with new technology that offers provenance as well as customization to the mix. Alfonso de Gaetano, the company’s Founder has announced that Crurated Members can now purchase fractions of barrels which are certified through blockchain and NFT technology. This new offering also gives members the ability to customize bottle formats and labels based on their unique needs.

Crurated is introducing fractional barrel sales with world-renowned producers that include Domaine Fourrier, Charles Lachaux, Domaine Robert Groffier, Domaine Vincent Dancer, Domaine De Montille and Domaine Pierre Girardin.

Crurated is also offering curated experiences for the top 10 fractional barrel purchases, in terms of monetary value. Experiences include a visit with the wine producer, tour of the winemaking facility, a winemaking dinner and other curated events based on location.

“Many of our esteemed clients often ask for larger format bottles. Determining how many to produce beyond the traditional Magnum can be challenging,” said Nicolas Groffier of Domaine Robert Groffier. “Fractional barrel sales and the ability for buyers to customize bottle size allows us to determine the exact number and sizes of bottles we will need. And now the only way to have larger size formats from Domaine Robert Groffier is through Crurated.”

“This new concept completely changes the way rare, pre-bottled wines are sold to consumers,” said Alfonso. “Fractional ownership has been around for decades and is just now being applied to digital art in the NFT space. While a fraction of a Bored Ape may be a unique application of the technology, it is shared and not something you can enjoy on its own. Our concept revolutionizes fractional ownership backed by NFTs by offering the value of provenance to further authenticate the wine. Members can also customize their bottle formats and labels and then appreciate their fraction of rarity in the real world.”

The current schedule for the fractional sales of French barrels includes:

  • Sept. 26 – October 2: Domaine Fourrier – 2 Barrel
  • Oct. 3 – October 9: Charles Lachaux – 6 Barrels
  • Oct. 10 – October 16: Domaine Vincent Dancer – 1 Barrel
  • Oct. 17 – October 23: Domaine De Montille – 2 Barrels
  • Oct. 24 – October 30: Domaine Robert Groffier – 5 Barrels
  • Oct. 31 – Nov. 6: Domaine Pierre Girardin – 5 Barrels

About Crurated
Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs directly with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated’s seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

PR Contact
Michael Volpatt
[email protected]
415.994.8864

A video accompanying this announcement is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76fdc665-93d6-49be-bbe8-7521cc9f8a50

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8d22d10-fc31-4bb6-99bc-abffd615962f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d092b0af-8ddd-4073-aaef-86b1469eee9e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8087242c-c414-4aea-b740-99a0269b6104



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.