Cellebrite Enhances its Investigations & Evidence Management Solution with New Features Centered Around the Ethical Treatment of Digital Evidence

GlobeNewswire October 12, 2022

The Cellebrite Guardian solution provides additional features to address the challenges around the ethical treatment of digital evidence, especially child sexual abuse material

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the release of the next generation of Cellebrite Guardian, which provides critical features aiding law enforcement in handling digital evidence in an ethical way, including storing, managing, and sharing evidence, with unmatched instant review of digital evidence.

Cellebrite Guardian is an immediately deployable and highly secure SaaS-based solution that streamlines management of investigations and evidence, removes silos, and connects all stakeholders. Cellebrite Guardian provides unlimited evidence storage and access, as well as immediate sharing and review of evidence for real-time collaboration, inter- and intra-agency.

Cellebrite Guardian marks the cornerstone of Cellebrite’s approach to the importance of ethical values in the conduct of law enforcement investigations, including by eliminating the number of physical copies, controlling access per role to sensitive evidence, providing accurate audit trails of all activity, and ensuring adherence through streamlined workflow management.

Investigators of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM) can prevent unintentional sharing with access, review, and tagging functionality for each upload so that only the submitter, case owner, and administrator can access the file(s). The enhanced Investigator Activity Report shows all details, creating and maintaining a full chain of custody. Cellebrite Guardian is built to Security First and Zero Trust principles, is hosted on AWS GovCloud in the U.S., aligns to UK Cloud Security Principles, and is SOC2 compliant.

Detective Duane Jacques, of the Portsmouth Police Department, NH ICAC unit commented, “As a regional task force county lead working in the field of child exploitation material, requests from affiliate agencies are often submitted for me to coordinate a review between the case agent and the county prosecutor. Cellebrite Guardian simplifies this process while treating the evidence in an ethical manner, retaining a chain of custody and an audit trail without requiring the case agent and the attorney to travel. Cellebrite Guardian allows for virtual evidence review and collaboration, which creates court material all while in a secure cloud environment.”

Detective Jacques added, “With the new feature of the added level of the visual cue, Cellebrite Guardian ensures all content is treated with the utmost protection. We can rest assured that the sensitive material is being treated with the care that it demands.”

To learn more about Cellebrite Guardian, visit here.

