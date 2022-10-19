LeddarTech Brings Raw Data Fusion and Perception Software Technology to November Automotive Events in Motor City Detroit

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and accurate ADAS and A.D. software technology, is pleased to announce its participation at two key automotive events in Detroit, Michigan where it will demonstrate LeddarVision™, a unique raw data sensor fusion and perception solution that enables the mass deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving solutions.

The LeddarTech technical and management team looks forward to demonstrating its technology at these two upcoming events:

American Automotive Summit – November 1-2 – MGM Grand Detroit

The American Automotive Summit serves as an annual platform to exchange ideas surrounding the impact of market dynamics and new technologies for current and future automotive leaders. Network with over 150 of your peers, connect with exhibitors and learn from the top industry influencers and executives involved in manufacturing, operations, design, engineering, supply chain quality, and innovation.

Presentation by Frantz Saintellemy, President and COO of LeddarTech at 12:10 EST on November 2nd



Topic: “Sensing and Perception Technology – Critical Challenges and Solutions for ADAS and AD” In this presentation, learn about the transition to software-defined vehicles and sensing and perception technology’s role in it.

LeddarTech Booth: 9 Request a meeting with LeddarTech at the event

Tech.AD USA – November 13–15 – The Henry Hotel Detroit

Tech.AD USA is the leading knowledge exchange platform in North America, bringing together 250+ stakeholders who play an active role in the vehicle automation scene.

LeddarTech Presents: LeddarVision raw data sensor fusion and perception technology

LeddarTech Showcase Booth: 1

Our technical experts will demonstrate how raw data fusion technology simplifies complex sensor sets and eliminates the dependency on hardware to provide customers the flexibility to scale and deliver greater ADAS and AD performance quickly.

Live LeddarCar On-Road Demonstration Vehicle

Limited availability- for a real-world demonstration of our one-of-a-kind software that enables Level 2-5 autonomy. Automotive Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs: book a LeddarCar demo

About LeddarTech

Founded in 2007, LeddarTech is an automotive ADAS and AD software company that offers comprehensive end-to-end raw data fusion and perception solutions enabling customers to solve critical challenges across the entire value chain.

LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software technology, LeddarVision™, is a flexible, robust, cost-effective, sensor-agnostic solution that delivers highly accurate 3D environmental models. This scalable software supports all SAE autonomy levels by applying AI and computer vision algorithms to fuse raw data from sensors employed in L2-L5 applications. LeddarTech’s use of raw data fusion detects very small obstacles on the road with better detection rates and fewer false alarms than legacy “object fusion” solutions. In addition, unclassified obstacles are also detected, providing an additional layer of safety to the vehicle.

LeddarTech is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility applications, with over 140 patents granted or applied for, enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

