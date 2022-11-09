Hitachi Energy to provide world’s first SF6-free 420 kV gas-insulated switchgear technology at TenneT’s grid connection in Germany

Contributing to TenneT’s carbon neutrality goals to build a sustainable and resilient grid in Germany

Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hitachi Energy announced today it will provide the world’s first sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) free 420-kilovolt (kV) gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) technology and a state-of-the-art modular prefabricated grid connection solution at a key node at TenneT’s power grid in Germany, supporting the leading European grid operator to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

This project covers a major grid connection upgrade which significantly extends the operating life of existing power assets to ensure the longevity and continued efficiency of the existing power infrastructure. The global technology leader will deliver innovative EconiQ™ 420 kV GIS that uses a game-changing technology that eliminates SF 6 with reliable and scalable solutions for the lowest carbon footprint.

TenneT is a major transmission system operator in the Netherlands and Germany, supplying power to some 42 million homes and businesses in both countries. The company aims to be a driving force behind the energy transition by investing in eco-efficient technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As a transmission system operator, TenneT is a key player on the historic path to a safe, reliable and carbon-free energy system.

To support TenneT on its transition to SF 6 -free solutions, Hitachi Energy will contribute pioneering technologies, unique system integration capabilities, engineering expertise and extensive experience with local grid code requirements to strengthen the grid connection at the 220-megawatt (MW) Erzhausen pumped storage power plant near Hanover. This project uses Building Information Modeling, a consolidated and collaborative digital working method that allows decision-based 3D modeling and improves facility management via a digital twin for the life cycle of the power asset. The entire project will be completed in 2026.

In this project, Hitachi Energy will install three bays of EconiQ 420 kV GIS to enable the transmission of large amounts of electricity over long distances while eliminating significant volumes of SF 6 . This eco-efficient innovation remains similar in size while being 100 percent as reliable as the conventional GIS solution based on SF 6 . This installation will effectively avoid the addition of nearly 2,300 kg of SF 6 , equivalent to removing the CO 2 emissions of around 1,1501 passenger vehicles per year.

“We are proud to collaborate with TenneT in their efforts to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen the power infrastructure in Germany,” said Claudio Facchin, Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Energy. “At Hitachi Energy, we are championing the urgency of the energy transition through innovation and collaboration. Through our modular prefabricated grid connections and EconiQ high-voltage switchgear technology, we are supporting our customers to reduce their carbon footprint and enabling a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system.”

EconiQ is Hitachi Energy’s eco-efficient portfolio for sustainability, where products, services and solutions are proven to deliver exceptional environmental performance. Hitachi Energy has placed sustainability at the heart of its Purpose and is advancing a sustainable energy future for all.

1 Based on the assumption that a passenger vehicle emits 19 kg CO 2 equivalent per 100 km and drives 10,000 km per year.

