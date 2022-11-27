AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Ceridian Announces Collaboration with Deloitte Australia to Drive Enterprise-Wide HR Transformations

GlobeNewswire November 28, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced a collaboration with leading professional services firm, Deloitte Australia, that will help drive increased business value to Australia and New Zealand organisations. This collaboration will help organisations, particularly in the enterprise and higher education markets, transform their HCM processes through Ceridian’s award-winning Dayforce platform and best-in-class implementation processes.

“We are excited to be commencing our collaboration with Ceridian. Dayforce offers a single, market-leading platform for HR, workforce management, and payroll that will enable businesses to better manage their workforce, deliver organisational efficiencies, and improve workforce compliance,” said Glen Detering, Workforce and Payroll Solutions Lead Partner, Deloitte Australia.

Trusted by more than 5,800 customers globally, Ceridian applies modern technology to help HR and business leaders create value in today’s borderless, fluid, and skills-based world of work. Organisations benefit from the Dayforce platform’s single cloud solution for HCM that combines HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management.

“As companies keep pace with the rapidly changing world of work, they’re looking to trusted organisations to accelerate their digital transformations and deliver enterprise-wide value,” said Brian Donn, Managing Director of Ceridian in Australia and New Zealand. “With our shared commitment to deliver exceptional experiences, this collaboration with Deloitte will provide our customers with deep industry expertise and services to help drive quantifiable value for their businesses and employees.”

Ceridian’s collaboration with Deloitte is part of the Ceridian Partner Network, which provides customers with enhanced choice, scale, quality, and innovation to help meet and elevate their human capital needs. System integrator partners combine their Ceridian expertise with deep advisory services to provide expert guidance on organisational, functional, and process development at the industry, regional, or global level.

Learn more about the Ceridian Partner Network here: Ceridian.com/partners.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Leslie Whitelaw
437.224.6993
[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.