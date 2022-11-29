Devo Technology Announces Strategic Collaboration with AWS to Transform the Security Operations Center

The collaboration will help deliver scalable, high-performance and comprehensive AI driven cloud-native security analytics and log management to global security teams

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced that they have entered a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This deeper collaboration will help Devo to rapidly innovate within the emerging field of applied AI/ML and security log analytics and to deliver solutions aligned with AWS security services, providing an improved customer experience. The collaboration is designed to help facilitate Devo’s customer outreach abilities on a global basis, with particular emphasis on the Asia Pacific region, public sector and a growing network of global Managed Security Service Providers.

The fast-expanding and increasingly sophisticated cyber-threat landscape has left organizations requiring powerful cloud-based security analytics solutions that enable security teams to work more efficiently and focus on business-critical issues. Devo offers a fully cloud-native software as a service (“SaaS”) platform built on AWS capable of near real-time queries across terabytes of data, equipped with memory analysis tools and a machine learning workbench. As companies, governments and other public organizations continue their transition to the cloud, Devo is working with AWS to deliver a comprehensive stack of cybersecurity capabilities that will help evolve a business’ security operations center (“SOC”) by leveraging autonomous capabilities enabled by automation, machine learning, and cognitive AI technologies.

SOC leaders face a complex challenge. Their job is to secure complex infrastructures and applications as they shift to the cloud, achieve digital transformation, and manage risk. They must accomplish this while simultaneously struggling to hire and retain talented analysts in a historically tight market. The SOC can better overcome these challenges by adopting the “autonomous SOC”––a vision that revolutionizes how security professionals work by providing complete visibility, automation, and analytics to such security professionals. Devo has delivered on the autonomous SOC through multiple milestone achievements this year, including achieving AWS Security Competency status, inclusion in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM , the launch of Devo SciSec , and the integration of complementary solutions via the acquisitions of Kognos and LogicHub . The collaboration between AWS and Devo will further support Devo to help drive organizations towards achieving the autonomous SOC.

“Implementing the Devo Platform through AWS has given us the flexibility we need to address our customers’ varying needs,” said Rebecca Lambert, SOC Manager at Corsica Technologies, a highly rated managed services IT and cybersecurity provider. “With a truly multi-tenant offering, Devo enables us to configure custom alerts across all of our environments and correlate data for multiple customers in a single pane for enhanced visibility.”

“Cybersecurity is always evolving. Our partners like Devo help customers understand and make sense of the tremendous volume of data flowing in and out of their environments to better identify and respond to security events,” said Marta Whiteaker International Director of AWS Marketplace. “We are excited to collaborate with a partner who shares Amazon’s culture of customer obsession and can guide our customers through this data security journey.”

“A strategic collaboration between Devo and AWS can provide value to customers looking for speed and scale in a cloud-native solution that will help build their organizations SOC to meet today’s challenges in securing the enterprise,” said Upesh Patel, SVP of corporate development at Devo. “The relationship with AWS will provide Devo with the ability to create better go-to-market programs involving AWS Services that will bring more value to more customers.”

