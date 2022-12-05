Fast Simon Expands Shopify and BigCommerce Agency Partnerships in Australia and New Zealand

Agencies use Fast Simon’s AI-based merchandising, search, and personalization suite to power eCommerce stores

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast Simon today announced partnerships with several new eCommerce growth agencies in Australia and New Zealand. By partnering with Fast Simon, these agencies can provide Shopify and BigCommerce merchants with AI-powered merchandising, search, and personalization to boost conversion and average order value (AOV) and improve shopper experiences.

Fast Simon works with the best eCommerce agencies, platforms, and technology partners to optimize shopping for shoppers and merchants. Here is what three agency partners are saying:

Elephant Room is a performance-driven digital agency that seamlessly blends technology, creative, and marketing to accelerate eCommerce growth.

“By collaborating with Fast Simon, we can continue to offer our Shopify merchants premium technology and services,” said Adam Sharon-Zipser, managing director at Elephant Room. “Not only does Fast Simon offer a broad selection of technology, but the company is easy to work with and responsive to our needs. Our customers gain a competitive advantage by getting their merchandising up and running faster and more efficiently.”

MindArc is an organically grown and privately owned Australian company specializing in digital retail technology. “On-site discovery and personalization are by far the biggest priority across our projects in the last 12 months,” said Mark Rillera, manager at MindArc. “We’re excited to see the Fast Simon solution’s impact on high-performing brands.”

Zyber is a leading Shopify Plus Partner and creates award-winning eCommerce solutions with a focus on long-term partnerships for continued growth.

“Our ongoing strategy and consultancy service sets our clients up for current and future success. Long – term strategy equates to long-term growth,” said Waldo Van Niekerk, digital strategist at Zyber. “One of the most important factors in any eCommerce project is understanding the client’s personas. Fast Simon fits perfectly with our workflow to power personalization and streamline the customer journey. And by anticipating buyer intent with relevant search results, Fast Simon helps us boost clients with enviable results like boosting website search conversions by 31% and doubling average order value.”

According to a recent report, Australia is the eleventh largest eCommerce market in the world, with US$31.3 billion in revenue in 2021. The study also states that “leveraging eCommerce growth is an especially golden opportunity for Australia and Asia Pacific SMEs, where cross-border eCommerce is estimated to grow at a 13% annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020-2025 to US$247.5 billion.”

“The Australian eCommerce industry is ripe for new technologies to meet the growing demand of a booming digital economy,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Our advanced AI retail merchandising solutions drive value by enhancing the capabilities these agencies deliver. Together, we can provide the right technology, processes, and services to grow eCommerce channels for merchants of all sizes and vertical markets.”

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon delivers optimized eCommerce experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising, search, and personalization. Fast Simon powers shopping optimization for thousands of fast-growing and sophisticated brands, including LSKD, Princess Polly, and HealthPost. The company integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics, and WooCommerce.

