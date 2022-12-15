AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Robex: Incident at Nampala, Mali

GlobeNewswire December 16, 2022

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex“, “the Group” or “the Company“) (TSXV: RBX).

Early this morning, following an intrusion of artisanal miners in the perimeter of the operations, an incident with a gendarme has caused one death and one injured among the artisanal miners. The management and the workers would like to express their condolences to the family.

This incident caused a crowd movement forcing access to the site. All necessary precautions have been taken to avoid deterioration of the situation to protect workers and the population from further violence.

All employees and subcontractors have been taken care of and are safe, no injuries in the Nampala staff are noted.

Production has been temporarily suspended and an assessment of damages and safety conditions to restart the operations is underway.

The management of Robex.

For more information:

ROBEX RESOURCES INC CONTACTS: RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Aurélien Bonneviot,
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
+1 (581) 741-7421

E-mail : [email protected]
www.robexgold.com

 Robert Thaemlitz
Account Manager
+1 (416) 644-2020
or +1 (212) 812-7680

E-Mail : [email protected]
www.renmarkfinancial.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forward looking information” or “forward looking statements” in terms of security legislation. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the ability of the Company to complete the planned funding to undertake its future work programs, and results of future exploration activities by the Company. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



