AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

World’s largest luxury dating site reveals global member net worth has reached $3.5 trillion

GlobeNewswire December 19, 2022

Seeking.com 2022 results illustrate staggering member wealth status growth, as 16 million matches were made in 2022

Las Vegas, Dec. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Seeking.com which boasts over 44 million members globally, is the world’s largest luxury dating site.  In 2022, its members chose to ‘Date Up’ – no longer a trend, rather a lifestyle choice to go on better dates, allowing members to date mindfully with those they admire, find attractive, and successful. 

MILLIONAIRE’S CLUB

In 2022, Seeking’s saw its members collective net worth reaching a staggering 3.5 Trillion. 25,000 members worldwide are worth more than 100 million USD just under 72,000 members are worth over 10 million USD, and over 795,000 are millionaires. Of the 44 million overall members, the chances of meeting a millionaire, or multi-millionaire have never looked better.

CREATING CONNECTIONS

Members were quick to find love and connection as they embraced ‘Dating Up’, with 16 million matches made, this year was one for whirlwind, globe-spanning romances.

Yacht trips and helicopters were on the cards, and members did not waste a second in reaching out to those who caught their eyes. An average of 1.8 million messages were sent out each day, and it only took 5 minutes for women to get their first message. It seems that the ladies were slightly more eager to meet their matches, because men waited barely 2 minutes on the site before receiving their first message.

The speed of matches was evidence that members knew exactly what they were looking for. The top tags for 2022 included  “Luxury Lifestyle” – those looking for the finer things in love and life, “Emotional Connection”, “Spontaneous Travel”, “Fine Dining”, and “Vacations”. 

GOOD VIBES ONLY

In order to share luxurious dates, experiences, and lifestyles with the Seeking.com community, its members utilized its newest feature, Vibes. Allowing users to showcase their personalities and luxury lifestyle through posted snapshots of their day-to-day lives, members posted on average 56,000 Vibes per month. 

ID VERIFICATION

As its member base grew in size, wealth and matches, Seeking introduced new protection measures to ensure the safety of its community whilst dating online.  Offering free ID Verification to protect against fraud and catfish members, the number of verified profiles rose to over 1.4 million

Seeking continues to be the site of choice for those looking to ‘Date Up’ and indulge in a more luxurious dating experience. 

ABOUT SEEKING.COM 

With over 44 million members worldwide, Seeking.com creates a community where singles are empowered to find relationships on their terms, encouraging upfront and honest communication for an elevated dating experience.   

For more information, reach out to [email protected]

Attachment 



Emma Hathorn
Seeking.com
[email protected]

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.