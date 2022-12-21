AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global Law Firm Nixon Peabody Selects Anaqua’s PATTSY WAVE for IP Management

GlobeNewswire December 21, 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that global law firm Nixon Peabody has selected Anaqua’s PATTSY WAVE platform as its new IP management solution.

Nixon Peabody will use the Anaqua platform to manage clients’ IP portfolios, including patent and trademark filing. The firm will also utilize the platform as an automated docketing tool, and will leverage additional Anaqua services related to annuities, patent analytics, and intelligent time capture.

With approximately 600 attorneys collaborating across offices in the U.S. and major European and Asian commercial centers, Nixon Peabody is one of the world’s largest law firms. The firm has a prominent and expanding intellectual property practice.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Hollis
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-2626
[email protected]



