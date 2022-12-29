AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Abel Noser Finishes Year with an Impressive List of Achievements

GlobeNewswire December 29, 2022

Highlights Include New Product Launches, Numerous Industry Partnerships, and a Ramping Up of Trade Surveillance Services

New York, NY, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abel Noser Holdings, the market leader in institutional trade analytics and agency-only trading solutions, has many notable achievements to look back on this year as 2022 comes to a close.  

For instance, the company’s analytics arm, Abel Noser Solutions, began offering a first-of-its-kind global options TCA product that covers all options strategies from covered calls to complex spread strategies.  The offering enables clients to quantify the transaction costs of options hedging, income and more speculative strategies while evaluating broker performance metrics and execution quality.  There were also many enhancements to the firm’s fixed income TCA product suite.  

Subsidiary Zeno AN Solutions launched an ESG-agnostic consensus ratings product for asset owners that provides portfolio-level analysis to help assess, measure and monitor the degree to which manager practices are consistent with client ESG policies. On the broker-dealer side, Abel Noser LLC’s revolutionary START platform, a customizable execution algorithmic solution integrated with industry-leading analytics, was rolled-out as a way for fund managers to proactively meet diversity and inclusion goals through a network of participating MWBE brokers while also mitigating best execution risk in an increasingly challenging trading environment. 

Sell-side regulatory services had a busy year including partnering with Capital Market Solutions to offer clients comprehensive FINRA CAT and CAIS solutions before key 2022 deadlines. Additionally, the group developed a set of new regulatory tools to help brokers identify improper or illegal trading activity while also evidencing best execution.  Firm clients continue to call for cost-effective auditing and reporting tools, as well as regulatory services to mitigate their ongoing risk of potential fines or damage to their reputations.  

2022 was also a busy year for Abel Noser channel partnerships including strategic liaisons with major industry players like JP Morgan’s Neovest.  Partnerships with more niche players included working with the Hackett Group for MWBE brokerage programs, and OWL ESG for consensus ESG data that powers the new fund holdings analysis product.  

“As for the coming year, Abel Noser expects best execution requirements for brokers and managers to continue to be updated and quantified including calls for more fixed income transparency, pending updates to SEC Rule 605 and various FINRA directives,” remarked Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “We also expect a continued ramping up of electronic and algorithmic trading, plus greater emphasis on trading clarity and oversight from all sectors.”  

 “We’re proud of the many successes our top-notch team has accomplished this past year,” added Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “We again look forward to applying the firm’s resources and leading position as the overall market matures and becomes more data-driven.”

About Abel Noser Holdings
Abel Noser has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with trading. Abel Noser Solutions, the company’s analytics subsidiary, is the industry-leading provider of transaction cost analysis with hundreds of global clients subscribing to its multi-asset TCA and compliance products through a network of resellers, distribution partners and strategic alliances. Abel Noser LLC, the company’s registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, provides a wide range of agency-only trading, transition management, and analytics services to institutional asset owners, investment managers and brokers. Learn more at www.abelnoser.com.

Attachment 



Jerry Boak
Abel Noser
646-432-4000
[email protected]

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.