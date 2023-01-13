Jitterbit Announces Enhancements to the Harmony Platform To Accelerate Integration and Hyperautomation

New Harmony features offer more connectivity options and seamless management of automated workflows—all in one unified platform

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced the early release of Message Queue (MQ) Service, a cloud-based, multi-tenant message queuing service fully integrated into its Harmony Platform, the industry’s most comprehensive solution for seamless workflow automation. Combining the power of integration, API management, EDI, no-code app development and, now, message queuing, Harmony enables customers across industries to accelerate digital transformation and hyperautomation initiatives by simplifying complex automations and speeding the deployment of new integrations.

The company also announced new and enhanced pre-built integrations and native connectors.

Jitterbit Message Queue Service Simplifies Management of Complex Automations

Jitterbit’s Message Queue (MQ) Service provides customers with the tools and capabilities to create, deploy, and manage message queues to support asynchronous processing, guarantee message delivery and enable more efficient management of system workloads and resources.

Mid-size and large businesses with many integrated applications are building complex workflows with these integrations. By extending the Harmony Platform with message queuing services, customers can simplify their connectivity infrastructure and more easily manage their workflow integrations.

Key benefits of Jitterbit’s MQ Service include:

Simpler backend configuration: Jitterbit’s MQ Service simplifies the complex, time-consuming and costly process of configuring the backend infrastructure needed for message queuing. Coupled with Harmony’s already powerful integration capabilities, this gives customers a single platform to build and manage business process automations throughout their business.

New Connectors and Pre-built Integrations Accelerate Integration Processes

As companies increasingly reach for hyperautomation—automating every process possible within their organization—they first need to simplify and modernize their system integrations. Over the last two quarters Jitterbit significantly increased the number of recipes, templates and connectors laying the foundation for successful automation initiatives.

New and Enhanced Native Connecters: Jitterbit has almost doubled its number of native connectors over the last two quarters, enabling customers to quickly create connections to data sources and endpoints. Examples include:

HTTP v2 Connector: Jitterbit’s new HTTP v2 connector is a significant upgrade and offers additional authorization types, as well as a simpler interface for ease of use. Salesforce Events Connector: The Jitterbit Harmony Salesforce Events Connector allows users to consume events from Salesforce Platform Events and Salesforce Change Data Capture (CDC) Events in a Salesforce instance.

Jitterbit has almost doubled its number of native connectors over the last two quarters, enabling customers to quickly create connections to data sources and endpoints. Examples include: New Recipes & Templates: Jitterbit continues to build on its momentum by adding new recipes and templates to the hundreds of existing ones that offer pre-built process automations for repeatable use cases for key endpoints, such as Salesforce Service Cloud, WooCommerce, Workday, and NetSuite, significantly accelerating customers’ time to deployment.

“As companies seek new ways to improve business operations and increase profitability, every step toward streamlining integrations and automating internal processes has a significant impact,” said Vito Salvaggio, senior vice president, product management, at Jitterbit. “At Jitterbit, we believe that better system integrations and hyperautomation go hand-in-hand—and are both essential to an organization’s success in 2023 and beyond. That’s why we designed our latest Harmony enhancements to deliver what our customers need and want most—simple, highly effective solutions within a single, comprehensive platform.”

Jitterbit will be showcasing its solutions during NRF 2023, January 15-17, at booth #1234. To schedule a meeting or demo during the show, head over to booth #1234 or set up a meeting at www.jitterbit.com/events/nrf/ .

To learn more about Harmony Platform, please visit www.jitterbit.com/harmony .

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to use data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Jitterbit .

