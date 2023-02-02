AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Array Technologies Becomes First Supplier in Australia to Manufacture Solar Trackers Locally for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2)

GlobeNewswire February 3, 2023
  • Contracted to supply solar trackers for 130MWdc Glenrowan solar farm
  • First supplier contract awarded for Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2)
  • Local manufacturing to create jobs in Australia and spur economic growth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SYDNEY, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, has been awarded a contract to supply solar trackers for the 130MWdc Glenrowan solar farm project, a key site for the Victorian Renewable Energy Tender 2 (VRET2) auction. UGL is serving as the engineering, procurement, and construction firm on the project together with developer Pacific Partners.

Array Technologies is the first solar tracker company to set up local manufacturing operations to support solar power projects in Australia, which will create local jobs and help spur economic growth throughout the region.  

“We recognize the need to transition to a clean energy future and producing locally sourced components is an important step in that transition,” Kevin Hostetler, CEO at Array Technologies, said. “Along with the environmental benefits, this decision will help us meet the growing demand for renewable energy utilities, expedite project schedules, and have long-lasting economic benefits for Australia. We are proud to be the first company to provide a locally made tracker and support Australia’s domestic manufacturing base for future renewable energy projects.” 

Array is the first tracker supplier to be awarded a contract for the VRET2 auction, designed to grow renewable energy manufacturing and help Victoria meet its commitment to achieve 100% renewable electricity consumption for its operations by 2025. VRET2 is expected to support the creation of 920 direct jobs and attract $1.48 billion in new renewable energy projects in Victoria. 

A pioneer and global leader in reliable solar tracking solutions, Array Technologies is continuing to lead the way in manufacturing for solar projects in Australia.  

About Array Technologies
Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, Array’s high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Array relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on Array, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors.

