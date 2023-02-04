AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Class Action Deadline Reminder: Atlassian and Block, Inc: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Information

GlobeNewswire February 4, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of the following companies. Investors are encouraged to submit their information if they are interested in being appointed as Lead Plaintiff.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)

Class Period: August 5, 2022 – November 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2023

For more details of the case or to join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/atlassian-corporation

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ)

Class Period: November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 (including former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc.)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2023

For more details of the case or to join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/block-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
[email protected] 



