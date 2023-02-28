AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Teledyne e2v releases 1.5 Megapixel version of Optimom, a turnkey optical module for quick and easy development of vision systems

GlobeNewswire February 28, 2023

GRENOBLE, France, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne e2v, a part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], announces the release of Optimom 1.5M, the latest member of the Optimom™ family, a new range of turnkey optical modules that can be instantly integrated into vision systems.

Optimom 1.5M is a complete board-level vision extension made to accelerate development time, reduce R&D investment, and scale down manufacturing costs for embedded vision and AI vision solutions. It comprises of a proprietary image sensor, a tiny 25mm square board with lens mount, and optional lens in various options.

Featuring a native MIPI CSI-2 protocol, the Optimom 1.5M module is provided with a complete development kit, which includes adapter board, cabling, and Linux drivers for instant integration with MIPI-based processing units such as NVIDIA Jetson or NXP i.MX solutions.

Featuring a 1.5 Megapixel CMOS image sensor, Optimom 1.5M provides a wide 1,920 x 800 format ideal for scanning applications such as handheld scanners, auto ID systems, laboratory equipment, or drones. The module comes with an adapted price point for 1.5MP solutions, while ensuring full compatibility with the higher resolution Optimom 2M module.

Both modules can be supplied with a lens already installed and focused, eliminating the tedious task of lens selection and assembly. The additional Auto Focus lens option also enables customers to benefit from an extended depth of focus even at close distances and can be combined with various Multi Focus or Auto Focus algorithms.

The Optimom modules will be showcased in a live demonstration at Embedded World, Nürnberg, Germany from 14-16th March. Visit us on Teledyne stand 2-644 or contact us online to get more information about product capabilities and customization options.

Documentation, samples, and kits for evaluation or development are available upon request.

About Teledyne e2v

Teledyne e2v innovations lead developments in healthcare, life sciences, space, transportation, defense and security and industrial markets. Teledyne e2v’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of their customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom imaging solutions, bringing increased value to their systems.

For more information, visit imaging.teledyne-e2v.com.

Teledyne e2v media enquiries contact:
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebbf3925-ed9f-4e86-9c3b-c0fff2cbf76d



