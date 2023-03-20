AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Orica Selects Ceridian to Modernise Global HR and Payroll

GlobeNewswire March 21, 2023

Ceridian continues momentum in Australia with global mining and infrastructure solutions provider implementing Dayforce enterprise-wide across 47 countries

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced that Orica Ltd. (ORI:ASX), a leading global mining and infrastructure solutions provider, has chosen Dayforce to engage its workforce, optimise payroll, and help strengthen regulatory compliance. Leveraging the Dayforce platform’s single data architecture, Orica will consolidate disparate systems around the world, including managed payroll and workforce management, to deliver a complete cloud HCM experience.

With more than 12,500 employees across 47 countries, Orica was looking for a comprehensive solution to unify its employees after experiencing tremendous organic growth, including global acquisitions. Dayforce will support Orica’s future growth by providing a single system for timely and accurate payroll and helping maintain compliance across multiple geographies at scale.

“In today’s ever-changing world of work, Ceridian’s momentum in Australia and New Zealand continues to grow as organisations choose Dayforce to inform HR decision-making and drive operational efficiencies,” said Brian Donn, Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand, Ceridian. “Dayforce will help Orica streamline global people processes, deliver a world-class employee experience, and support strategic decision making through real-time workforce data and analytics.”

Orica partnered with Deloitte to provide global payroll expertise and guide them through the selection process.

“Orica requires a solution that can match the complexity and diversity of their global business, and through this process Orica found Dayforce’s complete cloud HCM suite to be the best product to meet those needs,” said Mark Bateson, Workforce and Payroll Solutions Advisory Lead, Deloitte.

To help ensure the successful delivery of the project, Orica has also retained Think Best Practice as part of the implementation team to drive the project. Think Best Practice will work with Orica, Deloitte, and Ceridian to manage Dayforce’s implementation, bringing deep global implementation experience with Ceridian’s tools and services to drive quantifiable value to the business and its employees.

To learn more about Ceridian’s modern cloud HCM software, please visit Ceridian.com/AU.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimise management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organisations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

About Orica

Orica (ASX: ORI) is one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. From the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring to our cutting-edge digital solutions and comprehensive range of services, we sustainably mobilise the earth’s resources. Operating for nearly 150 years, today our 12,000+ global workforce supports customers across surface and underground mines, quarry, construction, and oil and gas operations. Sustainability is integral to our operations. We have set an ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and are committed to playing our part in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Media Contacts:
Ceridian
Nick de Pass
(226) 972-5962
[email protected]

Orica
Camille Eldridge
+61401838387
[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.