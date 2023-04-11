AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cellebrite to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

GlobeNewswire April 11, 2023

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (“DI”) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023 and discuss its full-year 2023 outlook. Pertinent details include:

Date:   Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time:   8:30 a.m. ET
Call-In Number:   203-518-9814
Conference ID:   CLBTQ123
Event URL:   https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q1-23-earnings
Live Webcast URL:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u58372yq

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results. A transcript of the call will be added to this page along with access to the replay of the call.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
[email protected]
+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
[email protected]



Primary Logo

