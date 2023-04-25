WHR Global Releases “Ask the Expert” 2023 Destination Services Benchmark Report

MILWAUKEE, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHR Global (WHR), a leader in the global employee relocation industry, announced the release of its international 2023 Destination Services Benchmark Report called “Ask the Expert.” WHR surveyed 32 companies from its trusted destination services provider network, covering 56 countries worldwide. WHR believes its Benchmark report will help current and future clients compare their global mobility programs to other companies’ destination service offerings for relocating employees and assignees. As companies continue to compete for talent, relocation benefits must be competitive.

Destination services help relocating employees get settled in their new location and can include the following: Area Orientation; Local Registration; Tenancy Management, Lease Check Out and Property Management; Home Search; Mortgage Counseling; Temporary Housing; Spousal and Partner Career Assistance; Help with Immigration (Visa and Immigration Regulations); School Search for Children; Moving Pets; Language and Cultural Training; and Other Settling-In Services.

WHR’s Benchmark data includes the following for 56 countries:

The average number of days companies offer destination services and days recommended, by country (by entry-level, mid-level and executive-level employees; and by varying family sizes).

The most common leasing arrangement for expats, by country.

Destination services presenting the most difficulty, by country.

Departure services offered for employees leaving a location, by country.

Ease or difficulty getting security deposits back and timeline, by country.

Additional recommended destination services, by country.

According to WHR Strategic Initiatives Manager, Sean Thrun, “Benchmarking destination services helps answer key questions that are critical to employee engagement and retention: Am I offering my employees enough support? Should we provide departure services, or are employees capable of handling on their own? What should my employees be aware of when they move to this country? If your employees are highly specialized and difficult to replace, this Benchmark will guide the service level you provide, and help your employees relocate eyes wide open.”

Findings from the comprehensive Benchmark include:

In Germany, a security deposit can take up to 11 months to be returned because the tenant must wait until the end of the year for utility company calculations.

In the Philippines, a destination service provider recommended at least two days support for entry-level employees (with family sizes of one) and five days of support for executive-level employees (with family sizes of three).

See more data and download the complete 2023 Destination Services Benchmark Report “Ask the Expert” here.

