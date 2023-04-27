AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CBL International Limited Audited Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

GlobeNewswire April 27, 2023

(Incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liabilities)

HONG KONG, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On April 26, 2023, CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the “Company”) has filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Form 20-F Account Report for the audited consolidated annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the year ended December 31, 2022 together with comparative figures for the year ended December 31, 2021. Please see below the financial highlight.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT

  • The Group’s consolidated revenue from sales of marine fuel increased by approximately $136,365,000 or 41.8% to approximately $462,906,000 in 2022 from approximately $326,541,000 in 2021, mainly attributable to the increase in the marine fuel price but partially offset by the slight decrease in our sales volume of marine fuel.
  • The Group’s consolidated gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was approximately $9,125,000, an increase of $1,534,000 or 20.2%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021, driven by increased gross profit per ton of marine fuel sold with an effect of $1,832,000, partially offset by a decrease of volume in the amount of $298,000.
  • Net income increased by approximately $116,000 or 3.3% from approximately $3,569,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, to approximately $3,685,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is approximately $0.17.
  • Total shareholders’ equity of the Company increased by approximately 43.7% to approximately $12,112,000.

For details of the account report for the year ended December 31, 2022, please refer to https://investors.banle-intl.com for Form 20-F Annual Report filed with SEC on April 26, 2023.

For more information, please contact: 
CBL International Limited 
Email: [email protected]

 



