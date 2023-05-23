AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ZEE5 Moves to ScyllaDB NoSQL to Enhance User Experience at Scale with Predictable Costs

GlobeNewswire May 23, 2023

ScyllaDB is fast becoming the go-to database for global media streaming leaders as well as India’s top gamechangers

BANGALORE, India and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ScyllaDB announced today that ZEE5 is now using its high-performance database for its rapidly growing streaming business. By moving from DynamoDB to ScyllaDB Cloud (a fully managed database-as-a-service solution compatible with both DynamoDB and Cassandra), ZEE5 is able to handle an increased volume of database traffic faster, and at significantly lower costs.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a leading media and entertainment company that operates over 80 channels. The company distributes content to nearly 1.3 billion viewers over 190 countries. ZEE5, the OTT arm of ZEEL, is currently using ScyllaDB to power its watch history functionality and is in the process of moving additional business-critical content streaming use cases to ScyllaDB. The team behind this move anticipates that database traffic could triple in the next year; this move proactively prepares their infrastructure to respond to this massive scale.

“Ensuring a cloud-agnostic infrastructure is a key focus for us as ZEE5 continues to expand,” stated Mr. Kishore A K, the Chief Technology Officer of ZEE5. He further emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration will elevate the user experience of our rapidly growing streaming business. By harnessing the power of ScyllaDB’s high-performance database, we can effectively manage increased database traffic, delivering enhanced speed and efficiency, all while achieving notable cost savings. The architecture of ScyllaDB, combined with its compatibility with modern cloud resources, positions it as an optimal solution for our critical content streaming needs. Ultimately, this partnership adds significant value for our viewers.”

“ScyllaDB has a unique architecture which allows our NoSQL database to take full advantage of modern cloud resources,” added Dor Laor, Co-Founder and CEO of ScyllaDB. “That’s how ScyllaDB achieves this impressive efficiency and price-performance that makes use cases that require predictable low latency and high throughput a perfect match for us. The ScyllaDB team is excited about our partnership with Zee and our growing presence within the dynamic IT high-technology industry in India. Zee joins an impressive group of ScyllaDB customers in the region – for example, gamechangers such as ShareChat and OlaCabs.”

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high throughput and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Expedia, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

Media Contact:

Wayne Ariola

[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.