Veracio and AusIMM Join Forces to Empower Industry Leaders with Advanced Data Technologies for Informed Decision Making

SALT LAKE CITY, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Furthering its commitment to redefine how miners find and process orebodies, Veracio announced a new partnership with The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), the leader in professional development for the resources industry. The collaboration, formally announced at the AusIMM’s inaugural Mineral Resource Estimation Conference in Perth on May 23, is slated to continue through 2024 and will focus on a comprehensive thought leadership campaign and a range of online and in-person learning initiatives.

The primary objective of this partnership is to empower industry leaders by equipping them with advanced data technologies, enabling them to make critical decisions swiftly while minimizing their environmental impact. By providing valuable insights and knowledge, Veracio and AusIMM aim to support leaders in leveraging these technologies effectively. The agreement was finalized at the AusIMM Mineral Resource and Estimation Conference 2023 in Perth, Australia

“AusIMM is one of the most trusted authorities in the resource industry, and we’re excited to work with their global member community to advance orebody knowledge,” says JT Clark, CEO of Veracio. “With our extensive experience in supporting mining and exploration companies and a decade of testing and development in sensing, automation, and AI technologies, we’re the ideal partner to help mining professionals improve their business and environmental outcomes. Together, we aim to redefine the industry’s approach to orebody exploration and processing, promoting innovation and sustainable practices.”

“This partnership will share thought leadership with our global community on the use of emerging technologies for orebody knowledge and resource definition, ensuring our sector is creating safe, sustainable value for our communities,” says Stephen Durkin, CEO of AusIMM.

To learn more about Veracio’s vision for smarter data and a smaller footprint, visit www.veracio.com. More information about AusIMM and its extensive list of events, courses and other resources can be found at https://www.ausimm.com.

About Veracio

Veracio, a wholly owned Boart Longyear subsidiary, offers mining clients a range of solutions that improve, automate, and digitally transform their orebody sciences. Championing a modern approach through a diverse product portfolio by fusing science and technology together with digital accessibility. Veracio leverages AI and advanced analytics to accelerate real-time decision-making and significantly lower the cost of mineral exploration.

About AusIMM

The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) is the peak body and trusted voice for people working in the resources sector. Representing a global community from 110 countries, the AusIMM is committed to supporting people working in all aspects of the mining industry; shaping careers, showcasing leadership, creating communities and upholding industry standards.

Media (North America):

Kamran Shaikh

PR Associates

+1 778-846-5406

[email protected] Media (Australia):

Michael Weir

Citadel-MAGNUS

Australia: +61 8 6160 4903

Mobile: +61 402 347 032

[email protected]





