AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Teledyne’s backside illuminated TDI camera delivers greater sensitivity for near ultraviolet and visible imaging

GlobeNewswire June 7, 2023

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, is pleased to announce its Linea™ HS 16k Backside Illuminated (BSI) TDI camera is in production now. With its CLHS interface, this camera offers enhanced sensitivity and is ideal for Near Ultraviolet (NUV) and visible imaging applications such as wafer, flat panel display and electronic packaging inspection as well as photoluminescence and life science imaging.

The new Linea HS 16k BSI uses Teledyne DALSA’s charge-domain CMOS TDI 16k sensor with a 5×5 μm pixel size and delivers a maximum line rate of 400 kHz aggregate. Compared with Front Side Illumination (FSI), the BSI model significantly improves quantum efficiency in the near ultraviolet and visible wavelengths and boosts signal-to-noise ratio for imaging applications in light starved conditions.

Linea HS is the industry’s leading TDI product family for high-speed and high-sensitivity imaging. It provides cutting edge performance based on multi-array charge-domain CMOS TDI technology, offering advanced capabilities including mono/HDR, color, multifield, and super resolution imaging for demanding machine vision applications. Linea HS 16k BSI also has the same form factor as the Linea HS FSI, so existing systems can be easily upgraded.

The Linea HS 16k BSI camera uses a CLHS data interface that delivers 6.5GPix/sec data throughput in a single cable. An active optical cable (AOC) enables a longer cable length which eliminates the need for a repeater, significantly improving data reliability and reducing system costs.

Please visit the product page for more information and for sales enquiries, visit our contact page.

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.

Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact: 

Jessica Broom
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66948ecf-9012-4306-ab74-a753d0c64ee8



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.