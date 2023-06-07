Teledyne’s backside illuminated TDI camera delivers greater sensitivity for near ultraviolet and visible imaging

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, is pleased to announce its Linea™ HS 16k Backside Illuminated (BSI) TDI camera is in production now. With its CLHS interface, this camera offers enhanced sensitivity and is ideal for Near Ultraviolet (NUV) and visible imaging applications such as wafer, flat panel display and electronic packaging inspection as well as photoluminescence and life science imaging.

The new Linea HS 16k BSI uses Teledyne DALSA’s charge-domain CMOS TDI 16k sensor with a 5×5 μm pixel size and delivers a maximum line rate of 400 kHz aggregate. Compared with Front Side Illumination (FSI), the BSI model significantly improves quantum efficiency in the near ultraviolet and visible wavelengths and boosts signal-to-noise ratio for imaging applications in light starved conditions.

Linea HS is the industry’s leading TDI product family for high-speed and high-sensitivity imaging. It provides cutting edge performance based on multi-array charge-domain CMOS TDI technology, offering advanced capabilities including mono/HDR, color, multifield, and super resolution imaging for demanding machine vision applications. Linea HS 16k BSI also has the same form factor as the Linea HS FSI, so existing systems can be easily upgraded.

The Linea HS 16k BSI camera uses a CLHS data interface that delivers 6.5GPix/sec data throughput in a single cable. An active optical cable (AOC) enables a longer cable length which eliminates the need for a repeater, significantly improving data reliability and reducing system costs.

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging.

