Duck Creek Technologies Rated a Luminary in Celent’s 2023 Insurer Stand-Alone Rating Engines North America and Global Reports

Boston, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of Property and Casualty (P&C) and general insurance, earns Luminary status in Celent’s 2023 North America and global reports, Insurer Stand-Alone Rating Engines. Duck Creek’s rating solutions have been recognized in the report’s highest-ranking category for advanced technology and breadth of functionality.

This report provides an overview of Duck Creek Rating, which enables customers to rate 583,000 quotes per hour/per server of complex personal lines policies in a 100% horizontally scalable manner. In North America and across the globe, Duck Creek maintains an open platform and open ecosystem philosophy, offering over 100 pre-built and validated integration accelerators. This includes Duck Creek Rating Anywhere Integrations with Coherent, Akur8, AAIS, and Verisk. Celent’s report profiles key stand-alone rating engines and provides an overview of their functionality and technology. The report equips P&C insurance carriers with the knowledge and insights to evaluate the market’s best stand-alone rating engines for their business.

“Duck Creek is proud to continue to earn Celent’s highest Luminary ranking in North America and globally for our rating solutions,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “We are continuously seeking ways to modernize our technology and create evergreen solutions that cultivate a better user experience for our customers. Deploying frequent, fully automated updates with configurability enables us to do this.”

“Duck Creek was one of only two named Luminaries in the report, which is our highest designation,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Insurance for Celent. “Not only does the distinction celebrate the most advanced technology in the rating space, but it also recognizes the solutions with the most expansive functionality. Duck Creek’s solution ranked high in both categories.”

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping financial institutions formulate comprehensive business and technology strategies. Celent publishes reports identifying trends and best practices in financial services technology and conducts consulting engagements for financial institutions looking to use technology to enhance existing business processes or launch new business strategies. With a team of internationally experienced analysts, Celent is uniquely positioned to offer strategic advice and market insights on a global basis. Celent is a member of the Oliver Wyman Group, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh McLennan Companies. [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.celent.com. Follow Celent on Twitter @Celent_Research.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.







Carley Bunch Duck Creek Technologies +1 201 962 6091 [email protected]