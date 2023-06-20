AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Curia Expands Cell Line Development Offering with CHOZN Platform

GlobeNewswire June 20, 2023

Curia signs license agreement with MilliporeSigma to support production of proteins and antibodies

ALBANY, N.Y., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with MilliporeSigma, the North American Life Sciences Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, that enables Curia and its clients to use the CHOZN® GS-/- cell line for production of therapeutic proteins and antibodies. Following the agreement, the CHOZN GS-/- cell line has been integrated into Curia’s cell line development workflow and is immediately available to Curia customers.

CHOZN® platform is a Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system that allows for faster, simpler selection and scale-up of high-producing clones for production of biologics and therapeutic recombinant proteins. It includes high-performing CHO cell lines, paired media and feeds, optimized expression vectors and robust protocols. The glutamine synthetase GS knockout (GS-/-) cell line of the CHOZN platform is specially designed to help streamline selection, identification and scale-up of high-producing clones ideal for GMP manufacturing of recombinant protein drugs.

“We continue to strengthen our biologics development offerings from discovery through clinical manufacturing,” said Christopher Conway, President R&D, Curia. “The CHOZN GS-/- cell line platform adds a widely accepted and commercially viable cell line to our capabilities. Our integrated offering accelerates therapeutic protein and antibody production and offers seamless tech transfer for optimal flexibility.”

Curia’s protein and antibody development experts offer a track record of accelerating progress, with a timeline in as little as 12 months from cell line development to phase I drug substance, depending on the manufacturability of the candidates.

The addition of the CHOZN platform strengthens Curia’s offerings as a complement to its existing proprietary CHO cell line, providing customers with a highly versatile and broadly applicable solution.

About Curia
Curia is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s nearly 4,000 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

Curia Contact Information:
Viana Bhagan
+1 518 512 2111
[email protected]



