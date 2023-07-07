St Kitts and Nevis Limited Time Offer to obtain alternative citizenship

Basseterre, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There are significant numbers of investors seeking economic prospects in other countries that offer alternative citizenship. The investment migration industry offers citizenship by investment programmes that can guide investors in securing their business ventures, wealth management planning, safety and security of their families and assets, and create a foundation for a new home.

There is an increased demand for high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking alternative citizenship in other host countries that offer citizenship by investment programmes that are beneficial for personal and business reasons.

St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme is the pioneer in the investment migration industry that has provided distinguished high-net-worth individuals and investors with a safe haven to improve their quality of life.

Why St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment is an ideal option?

Business opportunities

Investors can expand their business ventures or establish new businesses that have favourable tax incentives, as well aid St Kitts and Nevis’ socio-economic growth.

There will be a convenience for investors in international markets and trade. Opportunities to form business partnerships that would not have been possible before, and to access broader international clients. These will ultimately lead to potential business growth, creating employment and increasing revenue.

St Kitts and Nevis have economic and political stability. The twin federation has favourable business legislation with business-minded people.

Ideal ‘Plan B’ for personal lifestyle

With St Kitts and Nevis alternative citizenship, investors can extend their citizenship to their family members to enjoy the benefits, family members include a spouse, dependant children and or grandparents. Alternative citizenship is permanent for investors and their families.

The idyllic twin federation has a tropical holiday-type of lifestyle that offers investors and their families quality education, healthcare and tourism opportunities that are aligned with international standards.

Unrestrictive access to quality healthcare benefits for family dependants that are not typically available in the investors’ home country.

St Kitts and Nevis offer education with international standards that create access to apply for top tertiary institutions abroad.



Global opportunities

Investors with alternative citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis can become part of the global community, accessing the best medical, education and business opportunities that bring tangible benefits for themselves and their families.



Sustainable Growth Fund

The Government of St Kitts and the head of Nevis St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit, Mr. Michael Martin, implemented new regulations, earlier this year to ensure the programme is the most attractive choice, and that the oldest and most trusted programme retains the ‘platinum standard’ in the investment migration industry.

Mr. Martin and his team have positioned the Sustainable Growth Fund as the leading investment option in the programme. This option was a first of its kind in the global investment migration industry that provides a multitude of benefits to all stakeholders, high-net-worth individuals and investors, as well as the livelihoods of Kittians and Nevisian citizens.

The Sustainable Growth Fund has a straightforward process to contribute funds to the investment option, to secure much-needed financial support for socio-economic development initiatives, these include fighting climate change, advancing construction and infrastructure developments, promoting local tourism activities, and encouraging local entrepreneurship.

Limited Time Offer

The Sustainable Growth Fund has extended the Limited Time Offer from 1 July 2023 until 31 February 2024. During this period, the minimum contributions are reduced, and it is a cost-effective period for investors to acquire alternative citizenship in 60 days.

Main applicants need to submit a minimum of US$125,000, and there are minimum contributions applied for additional dependants included on the application:

US$150,000 applicable to the main applicant and spouse;

US$170,000 applicable to the main applicant and up to three dependants;

US$10,000 for each additional dependant under 18 years of age; and

US$25,000 for each additional dependant aged 18 years of age and above.



The due diligence fees applied for all accelerated and non-accelerated applications are as follows:

US$7,500 for the main applicant; and

US$4,000 for each dependant 16 years of age or above.

From 1 February 2024, the minimum contribution will increase up to US$150,000 for the main applicant. The minimum contributions for dependants are as follows:

US$175,000 applicable to the main applicant and spouse;

US$195,000 applicable to the main applicant and up to three dependants;

Accelerated applications have premium due diligence fees are US$20,000 for the main applicant and US$10,000 for any dependant 16 years of age or above. Non-accelerated applications will have an increased processing time of 90 days from the acknowledgement of the application by the Citizenship by Investment Unit. The due diligence fees will remain US$7,500 for the main applicant; and US$4,000 for each dependant 16 years of age or above.







