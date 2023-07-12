LeddarTech and Ficosa Intensify Collaboration for Innovative Smart Parking Assistant

QUEBEC CITY, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS and AD, is thrilled to announce the successful integration of LeddarTech’s advanced LeddarVision™ software with Ficosa’s cutting-edge surround-view camera system, along with other sensors such as radars, IMU and GPS. Ficosa is a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry.

This significant milestone marks a major step forward in the strategic collaboration announced in December 2022 by Ficosa regarding integrating the LeddarVision software into Ficosa’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for parking. LeddarVision is a high-performance sensor fusion and perception software stack that provides extremely accurate 3D models of the vehicle’s surroundings, developed using raw data inputs from sensor systems. Integrating this software with Ficosa’s renowned vision technology unlocks the full potential of this software to enable Ficosa’s smart parking assistant for ADAS and AD.

In pursuit of their shared vision towards the consolidation of the autonomous vehicle, LeddarTech and Ficosa continue to strengthen their strategic collaboration towards developing a pioneering Intelligent Parking Assistance system, allowing even more detailed and precise perception of the surroundings. The hardware and software system architecture teams will begin equipping a car in Israel that will be used, in collaboration, to develop and demonstrate the smart parking assistance perception and driving features. Following this, two other vehicles in Europe will be added to the fleet showcasing the full software and hardware implementation for smart parking assist.

“LeddarTech is very pleased to partner in this collaboration and celebrate the success of integrating our LeddarVision software and Ficosa vision technology.” So stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “This relationship is driven by our commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology by delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and driver experiences. Our team is very excited to continue working with Ficosa on the next phase of the collaboration,” Mr. Boulanger concluded.

“At Ficosa, we strive to contribute to building a safer, more comfortable and efficient mobility of the future for everyone,” stated Josep Maria Forcadell, Chief Technology Officer at Ficosa. “In this sense, this innovative, intelligent automatic parking assistant that combines the fusion of LeddarTech’s low-level sensor and perception capabilities and Ficosa’s surround-view camera system will have a significantly positive impact, providing even more detailed and accurate perception of the environment,” Mr. Forcadell concluded.

About Ficosa

Ficosa is a leading global company dedicated to the research, development, production and marketing of advanced vision, safety and efficiency solutions for the automotive industry, with a vocation to contribute to society through its commitment to technological innovation, human values and energy efficiency. Founded in 1949 and with headquarters in Barcelona, Ficosa currently employs more than 8,500 people and has production and R&D centers and sales offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. The Rear-View System (interior/side mirror) is Ficosa’s main, globally renowned business, which is recognized by the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). www.ficosa.com

Social media: Twitter @FICOSA_Int ; LinkedIn Ficosa

For more information: Ficosa Communication Department

Mònica Acero: [email protected] +34 615 07 59 81

Pau Guerrero: [email protected]

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving (AD) applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment, allowing for better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patents granted or applied for that enhance ADAS and AD capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations, LeddarTech Inc. Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 [email protected]

Investor relations website: https://investors.leddartech.com

https://investors.leddartech.com Investor relations contact: Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. [email protected]

Kevin Hunt, ICR Inc. Financial media contact: Dan Brennan, ICR Inc. [email protected]

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, VAYADrive, VayaVision and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.





