Automox Launches Otto AI, a Groundbreaking Generative AI Agent to Automate IT Operations at Scale

Austin, TX, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Automox, the cloud-native IT automation platform, is proud to announce the launch of Otto AI, the first application of generative artificial intelligence in IT operations and systems management. This groundbreaking new feature in the Automox platform will enable IT professionals to automate any task across their entire fleet of Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints by issuing commands in plain English.

“Otto AI is a game-changer for IT automation,” said Tim Lucas, CEO of Automox. “Our customers have been asking for a solution that could help them automate mundane tasks and give them time back to do more important work. Now they can Ask Otto to create powerful Worklets instantly to automatically patch, manage, and configure every endpoint.”

The value of IT automation at scale cannot be overstated. It allows businesses to patch, configure, manage, and secure their IT infrastructure efficiently, reducing risk and improving productivity. However, the skills gap in IT operations has made it challenging for many organizations to implement automation effectively.

“Otto AI was easy to use, accurate, and helped me to create a drafted script I’ve been working on,” said Dwane Caballero, Engineer, Infrastructure Network & Security, Qdoba.

According to Gartner, “insufficient skills” is the largest challenge IT organizations face, with 30% of respondents ranking it as their top challenge over the next 12 months. And the 2022 Global Knowledge IT Skills and Salary Report by Skillsoft reports that 66% of IT decision-makers experience critical skills gaps in their teams, resulting in increased stress, slower delivery cycles, and reduced ability to meet business objectives.

“Otto AI addresses the skills gap in IT operations,” said Lucas. “It enables IT practitioners to upskill rapidly without having to write code, making it easier for them to automate their IT environment and achieve their goals.”

“Otto AI is one of the most exciting features we’ve launched at Automox to date,” Lucas added. “We believe it will transform the way businesses manage their IT infrastructure and help them achieve their goals faster and with less expense. We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of this AI-powered revolution in IT automation and system management.”

Otto AI is available today for all Automox Complete customers as a free preview and will be made available as an upgrade later this summer.

