Colombian Flower Is Now Available To Australian Patients Through Strategic Partnership Between Clever Leaves And Australian Natural Therapeutics Group

TOCANCIPÁ, Colombia and SYDNEY, Australia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a global medicinal cannabis company, announced that its Colombian flower is now available to patients in Australia through a partnership with Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (“ANTG”), one of the leading medicinal cannabis providers in Australia. The products are available to medical patients in Australia under ANTG’s “Global Selects” brand portfolio.

Clever Leaves provides a sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective supply of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids and active pharmaceutical ingredients from its EU GMP certified cultivation facility in Colombia to more than 15 countries across the globe. ANTG’s evolving brand portfolio signifies its commitment to providing Australian patients with a consistent supply of medicinal-grade plant medicine. The new ‘Global Selects’ range is widely available through pharmacy outlets across the country.

“As Australia’s medical market continues to grow, working with ANTG marks a significant milestone for us. We are committed to facilitating access to our Colombian flower for those seeking to enhance their quality of life through medicinal products cultivated in our country,” said Andrés Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves. “Our working relationship with ANTG has been exceptional, as a renowned company for its commitment to research, certified quality standards, and distribution capabilities, all in line with our goal to produce the highest quality, cannabinoid-based products for medical patients worldwide.”

In Australia, medical cannabis is used to treat thousands of patients each year for conditions including anxiety, inflammation, seizures, and pain management. According to official data from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), in 2022 there were 319,000 reported patients, while in 2021 this number was 150,000.1 Additionally, interest in local clinical research to test the efficacy of cannabinoid products for numerous medical conditions is increasing. Current research areas include sleep apnea, PTSD, cancer, depression, and dementia, among others.

ANTG’s CEO Matt Cantelo said, “Knowing that Clever Leaves´ Colombian flower is available for patients in Australia as part of our “Global Selects” portfolio is something that we are very proud of. Our companies share a strong commitment to product provenance that ensures quality assurance is at the forefront of bringing cannabinoid medicine into the world as a high-value health solution.”

Clever Leaves is the first and only medicinal cannabis company globally with GMP certifications from the EU, Colombia, and Brazil. Clever Leaves has the ability to ship high-quality pharmaceutical-grade products from its world-class facility in Colombia that meets all regulatory standards throughout the five continents that recognize GMP standards.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a global medical cannabis company. Its operations in Colombia produce EU GMP cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products ​in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. Clever Leaves announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), press releases, public conference calls, and its website (https://cleverleaves.com). Clever Leaves uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@clever_leaves), and its LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clever-leaves), to communicate with investors and the public about Clever Leaves, its products, and other matters. Therefore, Clever Leaves encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Clever Leaves to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Information on or that can be accessed through Clever Leaves’ websites or these social media channels is not part of this release, and references to Clever Leaves’ website addresses and social media channels are inactive textual references only.

About ANTG

ANTG produces exclusive high-quality cannabinoid based medicinal treatments that can meet individual patient needs. We combine a strong research focus with best-in-class cultivation and extraction methods to develop cannabinoid medicines. Our team has witnessed first-hand the power of medicinal cannabis in relieving chronic and debilitating disease symptoms in areas where traditional treatments lack efficacy and or have significant side effects. It’s these personal experiences that motivated us to establish our company in 2015. Our passion for the plant underpins our focus on putting the needs of patients first – and we believe, as an independent company, that we are uniquely positioned to achieve more and be more for the benefit of humanity.

For more information, visit https://australiannatural.com/about/ and follow ANTG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evolve,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “pipeline,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “projected,” “seek,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements as well as our outlook for 2023 are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect actual results or the achievability of the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) our ability to continue as a going concern; (ii) our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq; (iii) our ability to implement our restructuring initiatives; (iv) expectations with respect to future operating and financial performance and growth, including if or when Clever Leaves will become profitable; (v) Clever Leaves’ ability to execute its business plans and strategy and to receive regulatory approvals (including its goals in its five key markets); (vi) Clever Leaves’ ability to capitalize on expected market opportunities, including the timing and extent to which cannabis is legalized in various jurisdictions; (vii) global economic and business conditions, including recent economic sanctions against Russia and their effects on the global economy; (viii) geopolitical events (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine), natural disasters, acts of God and pandemics, including the economic and operational disruptions and other effects of COVID-19; (ix) regulatory developments in key markets for the Company’s products, including international regulatory agency coordination and increased quality standards imposed by certain health regulatory agencies, and failure to otherwise comply with laws and regulations; (x) uncertainty with respect to the requirements applicable to certain cannabis products as well as the permissibility of sample shipments, and other risks and uncertainties; (xi) consumer, legislative, and regulatory sentiment or perception regarding Clever Leaves’ products; (xii) lack of regulatory approval and market acceptance of Clever Leaves’ new products which may impede its ability to successfully commercialize its products; (xiii) the extent to which Clever Leaves’ is able to monetize its existing THC market quota within Colombia; (xiv) demand for Clever Leaves’ products and Clever Leaves’ ability to meet demand for its products and negotiate agreements with existing and new customers, including the sales agreements identified as a part of the Company’s 2023 strategic growth objectives; (xv) developing product enhancements and formulations with commercial value and appeal; (xvi) product liability claims exposure; (xvii) lack of a history and experience operating a business on a large scale and across multiple jurisdictions; (xviii) limited experience operating as a public company; (xix) changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates; (xx) weather and agricultural conditions and their impact on the Company’s cultivation plans, (xxi) Clever Leaves’ ability to hire and retain skilled personnel in the jurisdictions where it operates; (xxii) Clever Leaves’ ability to remediate a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and to develop and maintain effective internal and disclosure controls; (xxiii) potential litigation; (xiv) access to additional financing; and (xxv) completion of our construction initiatives on time and on budget. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Clever Leaves’ most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Clever Leaves and attributable to Clever Leaves or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Clever Leaves expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

