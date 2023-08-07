AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ceridian Appoints Brian Donn to Head of Revenue in Asia-Pacific Japan

GlobeNewswire August 8, 2023

Donn to also assume role of Managing Director for the region, effective October 1, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the appointment of Brian Donn to Head of Revenue, Asia-Pacific Japan (APJ) effective immediately, and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ), effective October 1, 2023. In his expanded role, Donn will continue to strengthen relationships with customers, prospective customers, and partners, while accelerating business growth and strategy in the region. Donn will continue reporting into Sam Alkharrat, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Ceridian.   

Donn is a seasoned leader with more than 15 years of experience leading enterprise software businesses across APJ, including roles at Oracle, Verint Systems, KANA, and Sword Group. He joined Ceridian in January 2022 as Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), overseeing a team of 650 employees. Donn has been integral to Ceridian’s growth and success in the ANZ market, responsible for managing the successful post-acquisition integration of Ascender into Ceridian, and driving a world class experience for Ceridian employees and customers.

Stephen Moore, who currently serves as APJ’s Managing Director, will move into an Executive Advisory role starting October 1, 2023 to his retirement in March 2024. Since joining Ceridian in 2019, Moore has been instrumental in leading Ceridian’s APJ operations, including driving market momentum for Dayforce, Ceridian’s market leading HCM platform. Under Moore’s direction, hundreds of APJ customers have made Dayforce their platform of choice.

“Building on the strong foundation that Stephen has created in APJ, Brian will focus his efforts on driving quantifiable business value for organisations and solidifying Dayforce as a market leader in the region,” said Sam Alkharrat, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Ceridian. “We have experienced tremendous momentum in Australia and New Zealand since Brian joined Ceridian, and he has demonstrated that he is a highly effective, trusted leader who is well-equipped to guide our next stage of growth in the critical APJ region.”

“In APJ and beyond, our customers increasingly rely on Ceridian to deliver transformational business outcomes, fueled by rapidly changing workforce dynamics and a challenging compliance landscape,” said Brian Donn, Head of Revenue, APJ, at Ceridian. “Working with our talented APJ team, I’m excited to bring more organisations into the Ceridian community and help them elevate their business operations with our industry-leading cloud platform.”

Today’s announcement follows the opening of four new Ceridian office spaces across APJ: Bangalore, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Shanghai. Thoughtfully designed with employee wellness in mind, these new state-of-the-art facilities provide the opportunity for enhanced collaboration, innovation, and teamwork. Catering to teams from across the business – including customer success, sales, finance, product and technology, HR, and implementation – these office openings represent a major milestone in Ceridian’s growth strategy across the region.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (Ceridian) is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement”, “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
Leslie Whitelaw
+1 437-224-6993
[email protected]



Primary Logo

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

