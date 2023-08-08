Arctic Wolf Launches Data Center in Australia to Further Support Local Customers

Fast growing U.S. cybersecurity company opens Sydney data center to fuel innovation and support data locality

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the opening of its local data center in Australia. Following the company’s regional launch in October 2022, the establishment of a localized data center underscores the company’s commitment to growth and cybersecurity innovation in Australia. Running as a module through Amazon Web Services’ data center in Sydney, this strategic move also highlights Arctic Wolf’s continued expansion in the region as demand from customers and partners continues to grow.

Arctic Wolf brings together multiple layers of the security stack and delivers technology, people and processes that are designed to make security work for organizations of virtually any size across a wide range of industries. This includes distinct capabilities such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Risk, Managed Security Awareness – each delivered seamlessly as part of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud. Showcasing the power of the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, it processes over three trillion security observations each week via its open XDR architecture. In turn, it distills that data into only one or two alerts per week, which is a key differentiator for overburdened and resource-strained cybersecurity teams.

Since Arctic Wolf’s regional launch less than a year ago, the company has experienced strong corporate momentum. With Arctic Wolf continuing to operate through its channel-first strategy, the company has created strong channel relationships and has strategic partners in regions throughout Australia and New Zealand. Further underscoring the company’s commitment to deliver strong innovation to its customers in the area, this announcement also highlights Arctic Wolf’s service differentiators as many cybersecurity companies do not have a data center presence in Australia. As data locality becomes a priority for global companies in the region, this launch opens a path for Arctic Wolf to provide faster innovations to its local customers.

“Arctic Wolf is one of the few U.S. based cybersecurity companies that has a true local presence in Australia,” said David Hayes, regional director, Australia and New Zealand, Arctic Wolf. “Through the launch of this Sydney data center, we can further support our existing customers, and this opens up even more opportunities for us to work with new industries that stress the importance of data locality. We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Australia and better providing security operations to businesses across Australia and New Zealand.”

“With the initiation of Arctic Wolf’s local presence and data center here in Australia, we’re ushering in a new era of advanced cybersecurity solutions,” said Charlie Tannous, founder and technology director, Secure Agility. “This expansion fuels our partnership with Arctic Wolf and has allowed us to construct our robust Security Operations-as-a-Service offering. Together, we’re set to empower our Australian clients with unparalleled defense capabilities against the increasingly sophisticated landscape of cyber threats.”

“As threat actors continue to target the supply chain and logistics industry, security has always been a major priority for us,” said the CIO of an Australian Logistic company. “With the launch of their local data center, we can partner with Arctic Wolf even more closely and work with them to reduce our cyber risk.”

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud brings much-needed simplicity, ease of use, and accessibility to security operations as companies look for technologies and services that act as a force multiplier to their existing internal resources. Over 4,000 organizations, ranging from large enterprises to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), currently leverage Arctic Wolf’s platform to unify data from their multitude of IT and security tools and to provide internal resources with ongoing strategic guidance that helps continuously improve their overall security posture.

Additional Resources:

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

Press Contact:

Reagan McAfee

[email protected]

916-996-4969

© 2023 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Arctic Wolf Platform, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Cloud Monitoring, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc. or Arctic Wolf Networks Canada, Inc. and any subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.





