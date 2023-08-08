AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Gordon Brothers Engaged to Offer for Sale Multi-Purpose Platform Supply Vessel Tek-Ocean Spirit

GlobeNewswire August 9, 2023

Sydney, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has been engaged on an exclusive basis to offer for sale by private treaty Tek-Ocean Spirit on behalf of Barry Wight and Daniel Juratowitch of Cor Cordis, the Administrators of Tek-Ocean Group Ltd.

The firm is managing the disposition of the multi-purpose platform supply vessel docked in Victoria, Australia and marketing it for sale to the international marine market.

Built in 1991 at Ulstein Verft As in Norway, Tek-Ocean Spirit has an open cargo deck equipped to handle liquid and dry bulk cargoes. The vessel has undergone numerous maintenance and retrofitting upgrades throughout its working life and was recently converted for inspection, maintenance and repair, remotely operated vehicle, and subsea operations with the addition of a 60-tonne AHC crane, mezzanine deck, and launch and recovery system.

“This presents prospective buyers an excellent opportunity to acquire a well-maintained, reputable and prompt available vessel,” said Oliver Veart, Director, Marine & Valuations at Gordon Brothers. “This is a significant marine disposition engagement for our firm, and we look forward to building upon our market-leading disposition and appraisal capabilities in the marine, shipping and offshore markets in Australia while continuing our expansion throughout Asia Pacific.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Gordon Brothers on this disposition,” said Wight, Partner at Cor Cordis. “The firm has a strong international presence and marine expertise, which will help us realise the vessel’s maximum value.”

For vessel specifications and private treaty sale information, please visit: https://sales-australia.gordonbrothers.com/product/platform-supply-vessel-tek-ocean-spirit/.

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated marine services and valuations practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The firm provides advisory services including fleet and vessel renewal analysis, disposition and investment strategies.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

 

About Cor Cordis
Cor Cordis, a leading business advisory firm in Australia, specialises in addressing complex financial problems with the goal of helping each client achieve the best business outcome. Their experienced specialists work across multiple sectors, delivering solutions to the challenges that organisations face in uncertain times. With 19 partners and over 120 employees, Cor Cordis has a substantial presence in Australia.



Lauren Nadeau
Gordon Brothers
+1.617.422.6599
[email protected]

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.