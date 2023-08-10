eXp Realty Exceeds 1,000-Agent Milestone in South Africa

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has exceeded 1,000 agents across South Africa, representing an over 74% increase from the 574 total agent count in July 2022.

“This is a proud moment for eXp Realty South Africa as we reach such a huge milestone,” said Michael Valdes, Chief Growth Officer, eXp Realty. “Our attractive and continuously evolving agent-centric value proposition continues to resonate with agents from around the world and we are so thrilled to be home to over 1,000 real estate professionals in South Africa!”

According to Andrew Thompson, Director and Country Leader of eXp Realty South Africa, eXp South Africa has had more transactions in the first six months of this year compared to last year. “eXp South Africa has realized a cash-flow positive, debt-free and profitable operation in its first 15 months since receiving its license via the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority back in December 2020,” said Thompson.

“Since its inception, eXp has remained committed to putting agents first to equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to reach their full potential. I am so proud to be able to lead such an incredible group of agents through this expansion and beyond,” he added.

eXp South Africa is proudly committed to serving the community, having recently donated R350,000 to Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers to support local and international communities.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 88,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Media Relations Contact:

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Denise Garcia

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f5cf167-2910-43fd-8a41-dfc00358fa16





